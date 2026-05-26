LTA conducts operations against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, 14 vehicles impounded

Over 3,900 vehicles checked, 199 impounded since July 2025

Despite recent enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme (CBTS), instances of drivers offering illegal cross-border ride-hailing services appear to remain prevalent.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it has performed more than 3,900 vehicle checks since July 2025.

14 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border services

The authority launched a series of islandwide operations following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

During the most recent operation, 14 drivers were found to have been providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.

Their vehicles were subsequently impounded.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may face fines of up to S$3,000 and six months’ jail.

They may also have to forfeit their vehicles.

Part of continued efforts to safeguard commuter safety

According to Senior Minister of State for Transport, Sun Xueling, a total of 199 vehicles have been impounded since July 2025.

She added that the enforcements were part of “continued efforts to safeguard commuter safety and protect the livelihoods of local point-to-point drivers”.

“With the school holidays coming up, please travel safe and engage licensed cross-border transport service providers,” Ms Sun added.

LTA and the Ministry of Transport will also work with Malaysian counterparts to improve cross-border travel arrangements.

Cross-border taxi scheme enhancements

LTA also advised travellers to consider licensed cross-border taxi services.

On 4 May, enhancements to the cross-border taxi scheme were introduced.

Measures include additional drop-off and pick-up points, as well as larger and more premium vehicles to cater to different groups.

The move will “improve convenience for travellers, while ensuring fair operating conditions for transport providers and drivers in both countries”, LTA said.

For those travelling to Malaysia, drop-off points include anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai, and Senai.

Also read: S’pore & M’sia to enhance cross-border taxi services, boosting convenience while curbing illegal services

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Featured image by Land Transport Authority on Facebook and Sun Xueling on Facebook