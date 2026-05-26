CEO of now-defunct cryptocurrency company in S’pore charged with fraud over ‘misleading’ statements

Former Hodlnaut CEO allegedly told employees to make misleading statements

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of now-defunct cryptocurrency platform Hodlnaut, Zhu Juntao, was charged in court on Tuesday (26 May) for fraud by false representation.

Hodlnaut was a Singapore-based lending and borrowing platform that used cryptocurrency.

The 36-year-old had allegedly instigated his former employees to make “misleading statements” in the company’s Telegram group chat and official emails that were sent directly to users.

Employees instructed to send misleading statements

After the price crash of TerraUSD (UST) in early May 2022, Mr Zhu had allegedly made his former employees send out “misleading statements” through the company’s official Telegram group chats.

They were also tasked to send these statements in official emails that were sent to some of its users between May and June 2022.

“These statements allegedly asserted that Hodlnaut did not have direct exposure to UST and/or did not suffer losses arising from the crash of UST,” the Police said in a press release.

The CEO had also made three posts on his personal X account in June 2022 that contained similar allegedly misleading statements.

CEO facing three charges

Mr Zhu will be facing three charges, and if convicted, shall face imprisonment of up to twenty years, a fine, or both.

The Police urge members of the public to remain aware of the risks that come with cryptocurrencies.

“Cryptocurrencies are volatile and speculative in nature, and do not carry any underlying or fundamental value,” they said in the statement.

“Dealing in cryptocurrencies is highly risky and not suitable for the general public, who also face the risk of service providers collapsing due to fraud.”

Also Read: 12 police officers arrested in M’sia over robbery of S$64K in crypto belonging to Chinese nationals

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Featured image adapted from Georgescu Adrian’s Images and Pixabay on Canva.