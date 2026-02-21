12 police officers arrested in M’sia over robbery of S$64K in crypto belonging to Chinese nationals

Police officers arrested over crypto robbery case in Malaysia

12 police officers in Malaysia have been detained for allegedly robbing a group of Chinese nationals during a false raid. The victims had transferred cryptocurrency worth about RM200,000 (S$64,700) in exchange for their wellbeing.

All the officers were apprehended over two days in an integrated operation, according to Berita Harian.

Those arrested include an assistant superintendent, an inspector, a sergeant, six corporals, two lance corporals, and a constable, aged between 24 and 47.

Four of the officers are also personnel from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Victims accused of running online scam activities

The arrests followed a police report lodged by a 31-year-old Chinese market surveyor.

He claimed that he and seven friends were forced to transfer cryptocurrency to secure their release after police raided the bungalow they were renting in Country Heights, Kajang, Selangor.

Officers from the district’s commercial crime unit reportedly raided the two-storey house at 11.10pm on 5 Feb.

The officers claimed that they were conducting an anti-fraud operation known as “Op Taring”, accusing the occupants of running online scam activities linked to syndicates in Cambodia.

Threatened with detention and immigration action

After checking their electronic devices and passports, no criminal evidence was found.

There were also no records showing that the group had travelled to Cambodia, a source told the New Strait Times.

The group told officers they were market surveyors working for a China-based company.

Nonetheless, they were still allegedly threatened with detention and immigration action unless they paid RM400,000 (S$129,500).

Victims paid them tether cryptocurrency to ensure their safety

Fearing for their safety, particularly as three women were present, one victim contacted his employer in China.

After negotiations, the suspects allegedly agreed to accept USDT50,000 (S$63,300) of the tether cryptocurrency.

The amount was transferred to a crypto wallet address provided by the suspects, who only left when the transaction was completed.

The officers also allegedly ordered the group to vacate the house within two days.

Suspects included personnel serving in cyber unit

Initial investigations led to the arrest of seven personnel from the district’s commercial crime and crime prevention units.

These include individuals with two to 27 years of service who hold positions such as inspector, sergeant, and corporal.

It was later revealed that five more police personnel — including four serving in the cyber and digital forensics unit at Bukit Aman CCID — were involved.

The four individuals, aged between 35 and 44 with six to 22 years of service, were detained in a follow-up operation on 8 Feb.

Police seized mobile phones, SIM cards, and documents believed to be linked to their activities.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

Remanded to assist with further investigation

Remand orders were obtained from the Kajang and Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Courts to assist in tracking the cryptocurrency transactions.

The remand period was later extended before the suspects were released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing, and police have said the allegations are being treated seriously.

