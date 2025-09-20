3 M’sian police officers arrested after teenage girl allegedly molested & extorted for money in KL

Malaysian police officers allegedly stopped teenage girl & boyfriend in KL, one suggested she sleep with him

Three Malaysian police officers have been arrested after a teenage girl said she was allegedly molested and extorted for money.

One of the officers had even suggested that she sleep with him or her life would be “ruined”, reported The New Straits Times (NST).

The incident reportedly took place at about 1.10am on Wednesday (17 Sept) in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The 18-year-old female student and her boyfriend were stopped by three police officers at a food stall in the Sentul district, she said.

The officers then allegedly demanded that the couple hand over their identification cards.

They also allegedly seized their phones without consent, with two of them viewing private photos on her boyfriend’s device.

Malaysian police officer allegedly proposes that teenage girl sleep with him

The girl was allegedly separated from her boyfriend by the third officer, who allegedly told her that a “serious offence” had been committed involving the private photos.

The purported penalty would be a jail term of two years or a fine of RM10,000 (S$3,000), he allegedly said.

Her life would be ruined if she were jailed, as she would not be able to continue studying, she was purportedly told.

She said she was also not allowed to contact anyone, with the officer proposing that she could settle the matter in one of two ways:

paying him RM10,000 on the spot, or

sleeping with him

In fact, the officer allegedly suggested repeated sexual acts with him, including spending the night with him the next day.

If she agreed, she would be given money and an iPhone, but if she refused, her boyfriend would be detained, she added.

The officer also allegedly molested her by pinching her left breast.

Officer allegedly threatens girl

The girl also said that the police officer had warned her not to tell anybody about the incident.

He allegedly demanded her phone number under an alias and said he would go to her hostel or home if she did not obey.

He then allegedly kept her identity card, saying she would get it back if she met him the next afternoon.

The two-hour ordeal ended only at 3am, after which she made a police report, she added.

Police officers remanded for 4 days

In a statement quoted by NST, KL Deputy Police Chief Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that the three police officers had been arrested by the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division of the city’s Criminal Investigation Department.

They are being investigated under Section 354 and Section 384 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for assault or the use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, as well as extortion.

They will be remanded for four days in order to facilitate the investigations, he added.

Also read: Taiwanese tourist says M’sian police officers extorted money from her, pestered her to hang out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Polis Diraja Malaysia ( Royal Malaysia Police ) on Facebook.