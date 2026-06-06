Husband & wife die after motorcycle gets into accident with trailer truck along Second Link

Husband was reportedly sending wife home on motorcycle when accident occurred along Second Link

A husband and wife reportedly died on Friday (6 June) night after a motorcycle accident along the Second Link.

A netizen shared a video of the aftermath in a Facebook group for border crossers, which showed their motorcycle lying on its side along the busy crossing.

Bodies of husband & wife lie next to motorcycle on Second Link

The clip also depicted two motionless bodies lying on the road near the motorcycle.

He said it was recorded at 8.38pm, at the 0.6km mark of the Second Link Bridge heading from Tuas.

A large trailer truck, suspected to be involved in the accident, was also at the scene. A man was seen emerging from the driver’s seat to help others push the motorcycle upright.

According to another photo posted by the netizen, the motorcycle involved had a Singapore licence plate.

Accident causes congestion on Second Link

Another netizen shared a video taken by a motorcyclist that night that showed heavy congestion on the Second Link due to the accident.

Ahead, the police had cordoned off two lanes on the far-left of the highway.

The unfortunate couple lay splayed across the two lanes.

Traffic camera footage recorded at 9.22pm estimated that it would take up to an hour to get through the jam.

Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted on Facebook about the accident at 9.35pm, warning motorists to expect delays if departing Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

It subsequently said at 10.48pm that the accident had been cleared.

Appeal for footage of accident

At about 9.09pm the same night, Sin Mah Bike Towing posted the motorcycle’s licence plate number on Facebook, along with photos of the accident.

The Malaysian company appealed for information as it was urgently trying to contact the couple’s relatives.

In an update on Saturday (6 June) morning, it said the family had been successfully contacted, and it was now seeking dashcam or CCTV footage of the accident to assist the police.

Deceased were reportedly husband & wife

A spokesperson for Sin Mah told 8world News that the deceased man was its employee and the woman was his wife.

A netizen surnamed Liang claimed on social media that the man was his friend, and he worked as a food delivery driver in Singapore, according to Shin Min Daily News.

He was sending his wife home after work when the accident occurred, the netizen added.

Also read: M’sian motorcyclist riding to S’pore for work dies in Second Link accident, wife injured

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Featured image adapted from 张旋彬 via 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook and Fiona Ong on Facebook.