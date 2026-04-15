M’sian motorcyclist riding to S’pore for work dies in Second Link accident, wife injured

Motorcyclist riding into Singapore dies in Second Link accident after colliding with lorry on 14 April

In a tragic accident on Tuesday (14 April), a motorcyclist riding towards Singapore via the Second Link died after crashing into the rear of a lorry.

His wife, who was riding pillion, was injured and taken to hospital.

Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting slow-moving lorry

According to Harian Metro, the 31-year-old rider was travelling with his 29-year-old wife to work in Singapore when the accident occurred at around 2.40pm.

Police said the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control before crashing into the back of a lorry that was moving slowly due to traffic congestion.

As a result of the impact, the rider suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A video circulating online shows the victim lying on the road beside his motorcycle, with visible blood at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Wife injured, lorry driver unhurt

The victim’s wife, who sustained injuries to her head and left hand, was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for treatment.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Police have classified the case under causing death by reckless or dangerous driving and are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with investigations.

Also read: 21-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with 3 cars along AYE, congestion lasts for hours

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Featured image adapted from Police via New Straits Times and 凱倫 on Facebook.