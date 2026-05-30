3 motorcyclists sent to hospital after 2 multi-vehicle accidents along BKE on 29 May

5 cars & 3 motorcycles involved in 2 accidents along BKE on 29 May

Three motorcyclists were sent to the hospital on Friday (29 May) after two separate accidents at roughly the same stretch of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Footage of both accidents posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed a total of five cars and three motorcycles involved.

Motorcycle crashes into car along BKE

In the first accident, dashcam footage showed several motorcyclists travelling on the BKE alongside a number of cars in the afternoon.

Suddenly, a motorcycle collided with the back of a red Mazda with a Malaysian licence plate in the far-right lane.

The impact sends the motorcycle flying across two lanes to the left.

The red car is later seen to have sustained damage during the accident, with dents in its rear and a shattered rear window.

It was also revealed that two other cars had stopped in front of the red Mazda, after a possible chain collsion.

Behind the cars was a Land Transport Authority (LTA) motorcycle.

2 motorcycles on the road, paramedics attend to the injured

On the far-left lane of the BKE, a motorcycle lay on its side, just before the exit.

Nearby, a man lay on a stretcher, being attended to by paramedics.

Further to the left, on the road shoulder, was another motorcycle with paramedics and an ambulance next to it.

BKE accident causes heavy congestion

The clip also depicted heavy congestion on the BKE, which is a popular route for motorists heading to Johor Bahru via the Causeway.

In a post on X, the LTA said at 4.30pm that an accident had occurred along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, after the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 3.

Five minutes later, LTA said the accident had caused congestion till Mandai Road.

It then updated at 5.14pm that the congestion had stretched to the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

2 motorcyclists sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.15pm on 29 May.

It involved three cars and two motorcycles.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 18 and 55, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mercedes & motorcycle collide along BKE

In the second accident, dashcam footage with a timestamp of 9.01pm showed a grey Mercedes and a motorcycle coming into contact in the centre lane of the BKE.

The collision causes the motorcyclist to crash into the back of a white car in the far-right lane.

The motorcycle then falls on its side onto the road.

Mercedes driver allegedly seen laughing

Subsequent footage recorded by another motorist captured the Mercedes driver allegedly laughing in his seat.

The man in a white T-shirt was admonished as he left his car, with the other motorist saying, “You still can laugh some more, ah?”

He was also slammed for allegedly “squeezing to the right” and leaving his car blocking the motorist.

The driver was later seen talking on the phone while the motorcyclist sat on the road.

As traffic struggled to drive around the accident vehicles blocking two lanes, the motorcyclist was seen sitting up on the road.

The white car that he had crashed into was observed to be dented in its rear.

23-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to this accident at about 9pm on 29 May.

It had occurred along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands, with the SCDF saying that it took place after Woodlands Ave 3.

It involved two cars and a motorcycle, SPF added.

A 23-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, with SCDF conveying him to KTPH.

Police investigations are ongoing.

3 BKE accidents in total on 29 May, 1 was fatal

The two accidents were not the only ones that happened along the BKE on Friday.

Earlier in the morning, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was involved in an accident with a trailer in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after the Dairy Farm Road exit.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with police investigations.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer along BKE, driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook and 陈志雄 on Facebook.