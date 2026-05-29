Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer along BKE, driver assisting police investigations

34-year-old motorcyclist involved in accident with trailer along BKE, prnounced dead at scene

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist died on Friday (29 May) morning after being involved in an accident with a trailer along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a body lying on the expressway, covered with a blue sheet.

Motorcycle lies on BKE after accident

In the clip, which was recorded by a passing motorist, a motorcycle lay on its side a few metres in front of the body.

Some debris was scattered across the road.

An ambulance and an EMAS (Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System) Recovery vehicle were also at the scene.

2 lanes on BKE congested due to accident

As the accident vehicles blocked off at least two lanes on the right of the BKE, significant congestion was evident in the video.

In a post on X at 11.25am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident had occurred along the BKE in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after the Dairy Farm Road exit.

It had caused congestion till Dairy Farm Road, with motorists advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after BKE accident with trailer

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.50am on 29 May.

It took place along the BKE towards the PIE, and involved a motorcycle and a trailer.

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A 29-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 23-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving lorry on BKE, one other injured

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Featured image adapted from @chocchipsmore on TikTok.