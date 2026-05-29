79 people aged 15 to 77 investigated after islandwide anti-loanshark operation in S’pore

Anti-loanshark operation lead to investigation of 79 people

A total of 79 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities following a week-long islandwide enforcement operation by the Police.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 77, were caught during raids conducted from 19 to 25 May 2026.

Police conduct islandwide raids over a week

In a news release on Friday (29 May), the Police said officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven Police land divisions were involved in the coordinated raids across Singapore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that eight individuals had allegedly harassed debtors at their residences.

Another 19 suspects were believed to have acted as runners for unlicensed moneylenders by carrying out Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transfers.

52 suspects allegedly provided bank accounts to loansharks

The remaining 52 individuals are alleged to have assisted unlicensed moneylenders by opening bank accounts and handing over their ATM cards, Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), and/or internet banking tokens.

According to the Police, these bank accounts were allegedly used to facilitate unlicensed moneylending activities.

Investigations against all 79 individuals are ongoing.

Loanshark harassment remains a serious offence in Singapore

Under the Moneylenders Act 2008, first-time offenders found guilty of acting on behalf of unlicensed moneylenders can face severe penalties.

Those convicted may be fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000, and jailed for up to four years.

They may also face caning of up to six strokes.

The Police have repeatedly warned members of the public not to assist unlicensed moneylenders.

This includes giving away bank account details or carrying out money transfers on their behalf.

SPF advised members of the public, including foreigners, to stay away from unlicensed moneylenders.

Foreigners risk having their student or work passes cancelled if they are found guilty of such acts.

This includes borrowing from unlicensed moneylenders or aiding them in any way.

They will subsequently be deported from Singapore upon completion of their sentence.

Also Read: 19-year-old man arrested over loanshark harassment cases across S’pore, 10 cans of paint seized

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SPF on Facebook and anurakpong on Canva.