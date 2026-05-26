Man walks across length of North-East MRT Line in 5 hours, praised by netizens

Content creator walks from Punggol Coast to Harbourfront

Would you fancy walking for kilometres, from one end of an MRT line to another?

Not many would, especially given Singapore’s hot and humid climate.

However, one man has taken the challenge in his stride — walking from Punggol Coast (NE 18) to Harbourfront (NE 1) in just five hours.

Jervin Ong, 25, filmed himself throughout the process and posted a video of his adventures on TikTok, where it has since garnered more than 460,000 views.

Sudden inspiration, immediate execution

Jervin, a recent National University of Singapore (NUS) Business graduate, told MS News that the “crazy idea” came to him over lunch on a random Thursday.

Soon after, he found himself getting ready to kick off the 29km journey.

The North-East line spans across 17 stations, and takes a total of around 36 minutes by train from end to end.

For Jervin, who tackled the challenge by foot, his adventure lasted for five hours.

He also spent an extra 90 minutes filming, and purchasing snacks along the way.

Brutal heat and aching feet made walk physically taxing

Despite Singapore’s reputation for being highly walkable, Jervin said the experience highlighted some unexpected challenges.

“The overall walkability of Singapore is okay, but not optimised for walking from MRT station to MRT station,” he explained.

He shared that certain stretches required inconvenient detours via footpaths.

The physical strain also caught up with him midway through the challenge.

“The heat was pretty brutal, I had a heat rash by the end of the walk,” he confessed.

Despite the heat and the pain in his feet after hours of continuous walking, Jervin said that the sense of accomplishment made it worthwhile.

His immediate reaction after completing the walk was “elation that I managed to finish it, as well as relief that I did not give up”.

No plans to turn challenge into a series

Response to the video has been largely positive, with many netizens applauding his effort and determination.

However, Jervin told MS News that he does not plan to turn these walks into a series.

He shared that he has “other interesting ideas that are in the process of filming and editing”.



A regular TikTok content creator, Jervin mainly uploads videos of himself cooking dishes with a S$10 budget.

Netizens inspired by challenge, some aim to try it

Jervin advised those attempting the same challenge to prioritise their health and know their limits.

“Please drink up and manage your body well,” he said.

“Listen to your body and if you can’t finish, still enjoy the walk, sounds, and interactions or food at various checkpoints.”

He also hopes people can find joy even in everyday experiences.

“In a city that has ‘nothing much to do’, find joy and pleasure in the mundane,” Jervin said.

Also read: Woman tests how safe S’pore is by leaving phone unattended at Chinatown MRT station

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Featured image adapted from @jervinongjw on TikTok