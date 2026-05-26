Gunmen wearing hijabs open fire at police officer’s car in Thailand, kill wife & 2-month-old baby

Four gunmen wearing hijabs open fire at police officer’s car

Four gunmen, who wore hijabs to conceal their identities, opened fire at a police officer’s car in Pattani Province, Thailand, on Monday (25 May).

The officer’s wife and their two-month-old baby girl reportedly died in the incident.

Woman and infant dead

Initial investigations revealed that the 38-year-old police sergeant and his 35-year-old wife were near Prasan Wittaya Foundation School when the incident occurred at 3.30pm.

As they were waiting to pick up their child, four assailants riding two motorcycles and wearing hijabs ambushed their car and fled quickly.

While the man was injured, his wife, a teacher at the school who was still on maternity leave, died in the vehicle while holding their two-month-old baby.

Officers rushed the injured victims to the hospital, and also deployed personnel and set up checkpoints to prevent further attacks.

According to Matichon, the infant was closely monitored at the hospital but ultimately died.

Authorities condemn attack and religious offence

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to apprehend and prosecute the suspects.

The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Headquarters said it condemns the brutal attack, as well as the religiously offensive act by the gunmen.

This is not the first time gunmen have worn hijabs to hide their identities and attack government officials in Thailand.

In April, two gunmen in Pattani wearing the same disguise shot a volunteer defence corps member dead, Thaiger reported.

Also read: Man in Thailand allegedly shot while filming product review at home, neighbour arrested

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod English, Matichon.