Go-Ahead bus captain verbally and physically assaulted after commuter misses stop

Passenger allegedly lashed out at driver, disrupting journey and prompting medical treatment

A bus captain from Go-Ahead Singapore was verbally abused and physically assaulted by a commuter after the passenger missed his intended stop last Friday (23 May).

The incident took place at about 3.10pm while the bus captain was operating Bus Service 2.

Commuter reportedly became agitated after missing stop

Go-Ahead Singapore took to Facebook on 26 May to share details of the incident.

According to the bus operator, the commuter got angry after realising that his bus stop had been missed.

The situation allegedly escalated quickly, with the passenger verbally abusing the bus captain before physically assaulting him while the vehicle was still in operation.

Bus captain later sought treatment at hospital

The altercation disrupted the journey as the affected bus captain sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital.

“We are extending our full support to the affected bus captain, including assisting with the lodging of a police report and the necessary follow-up procedures,” the bus operator wrote.

In the statement, Go-Ahead Singapore said it strongly condemns all forms of abuse and violence directed at public transport workers.

Such aggressive behaviour not only affects our staff but also compromises the safety of other commuters and road users.

It added that bus captains work daily to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely and should be treated with respect while carrying out their duties.

“They deserve respect and should not have to endure abuse in the course of their work.”

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Featured image adapted from Go-Ahead Singapore.