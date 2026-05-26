Customer allegedly suffered possible chemical burn after lash extension session at beauty salon in Tai Seng

Customer claims her eye became red, swollen and painful after trainee performed lash treatment

A woman has come forward to share her experience after allegedly suffering an eye injury following a lash extension appointment at Perky Lash’s Tai Seng outlet.

The university student, who requested to stay anonymous, shared with MS News that she visited the salon on 21 May at around 4.30pm as a lash model for a complimentary eyelash extension service carried out by an unsupervised trainee.

Trainee allegedly left unsupervised

According to the customer, she went for a free lash extension service that would be done by a trainee.

“No terms and conditions or waiver were provided to me beforehand, and I was not informed in advance regarding who the trainee was,” the customer explained.

She also alleged that the trainee was left alone with her for around 40 minutes while the senior lash technician was away.

When the senior technician eventually returned, the customer claimed she realised the trainee had used the wrong type of lashes for the session.

“This raised immediate concerns to me regarding the salon’s supervision and safety standards during the procedure.”

Customer says eye began stinging after lash appointment

The customer said she then began experiencing stinging and tearing in her right eye immediately after the session.

At first, she believed the discomfort would subside.

However, later that evening, around 7pm, the customer claimed that the situation deteriorated.

“The condition worsened into visible redness, soreness, irritation, and pain, which made it difficult to close my eyes,” she described.

She added that the symptoms persisted for the next few days.

Sought medical help for eye pain

The customer later sought treatment at Northeast Medical Group, where she incurred S$78.64 in medical expenses.

She claimed that the condition was assessed as a likely severe irritation caused by a chemical burn, which she said carried a “possibility to cause blindness”.

Salon allegedly refused compensation request

Following the incident, the woman said she contacted the salon to request reimbursement for her medical expenses.

“The salon refused responsibility and instead blamed the incident on a possible ‘sensitivity or allergic reaction’,” she added.

Instead, they offered a complimentary lash extension removal and eye cleansing.

The customer disputed this explanation, saying she has been getting eyelash extensions regularly for nearly a year without experiencing similar reactions previously.

She further alleged that the salon insisted she return to the outlet despite her already providing evidence of the incident and medical treatment.

According to the customer, the outlet has received multiple “one-star reviews”.

She shared with MS News: “Others have also mentioned their recurring issue of pushing the blame [on] customers instead of taking accountability as a service establishment.”

Eye condition improves, salon allegedly continues to deny responsibility

Since receiving medical treatment, the customer shared that the redness in her eye has “mostly subsided”, though some aching pain and discomfort is still present.

She added that the salon subsequently “continued to deny responsibility and refused” to cover her medical expenses.

They repeatedly insisted that I return to the salon for ‘lash removal’ and to examine the lashes, even though I had already provided sufficient evidence.

She remains adamant that the issue was the “improper handling” from the lash technicians, leading to “high dosage of chemical products entering [her] eye during the procedure”.

Customer says beauty establishments should ensure treatments are safe

The customer emphasised that beauty salons have a duty of care towards customers, regardless of whether the service is paid or complimentary.

“Customers should not suffer physical injury due to improper handling of products, resulting in the product getting in my eye or inadequate supervision during procedures, which they refused to admit and take accountability for.”

By sharing her experience publicly, the customer said she hopes to raise awareness about customer safety and encourage others who may have faced similar incidents to speak up.

“This incident caused me significant distress, where I genuinely feared potential vision loss,” she said.

The customer has since filed a complaint with the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) and is currently waiting for a review.

MS News reached out to Perky Lash Tai Seng for more information.

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