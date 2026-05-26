29-year-old woman asks S’poreans with ‘low dating prospects’ what their plans are if they never marry

Woman asks fellow single Singaporeans about their plans for future if they remain single

A 29-year-old Singaporean has taken to Reddit to ask other singles about their future plans if they never find a romantic partner.

Woman struggles to find partner

Posting on r/askSingapore on 22 May, the Redditor shared that while she has a stable job, hobbies, and no issues making friends with other women, finding a romantic partner has been difficult.

“Guys just don’t seem interested in me,” the Original Poster (OP) said.

She also has had “not much luck” on dating apps and finds it hard to meet people in real life.

The OP said she is beginning to seriously consider the possibility that she may never find a partner.

She then asked others in a similar situation what plans they have made moving forward:

“For those who are in the same boat, or who have kind of made plans never to be married, what’re your plans moving forward?”

Single netizens share personal plans for future

The post resonated with many Singaporeans, especially amid ongoing conversations about rising singlehood rates and housing challenges.

Some shared practical plans, such as getting their own home by age 35.

Others wished for policy changes, like lowering age restrictions for singles to apply for BTO flats.

One netizen reflected on personal experience, saying they had come to terms with being single at 30 but met their spouse a year later.

Another netizen said their main focus “would be to ensure my own nest egg and to build my community of friends”.

Also read: Single S’porean who just turned 35 asks fellow singles about their chances of securing BTO

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