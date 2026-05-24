Group of cyclists allegedly slows down bus heading towards Pasir Ris after failing to cycle in single file

Cyclists allegedly delay bus by not cycling in a single file on road

A group of cyclists allegedly caused a bus to slow down after riding side by side along a road towards Pasir Ris, raising concerns about road safety.

Cyclists occupy lane, bus allegedly forced to slow

The incident was shared on Instagram by @sgfollowsall on 23 May, with the caption indicating that the bus was heading towards Pasir Ris.

In the video, filmed from inside a public bus, several cyclists could be seen occupying the left-most lane on a road.

At least eight cyclists were riding abreast across the lane, making it difficult for the bus to overtake them safely.

As a result, the bus was forced to stay behind the group.

In the short clip, the bus was seen travelling slowly as the group of cyclists continued moving ahead at a moderate pace.

Towards the end of the video, the bus then slowly filtered out to the middle lane, supposedly to overtake the cyclists.

Mixed reactions, some defend cyclists

The post sparked debate online. Some netizens criticised the group for failing to keep to a single file, while others also defended their right to use the road.

One netizen pointed out that cyclists were not an issue and should be treated like a slow-moving vehicle on the left.

However, a commenter who was also a cyclist criticised the group for taking up the whole lane.

One user pointed out that groups of fewer than ten riders may legally ride two abreast within a lane.

Another netizen also blasted the riders for holding up the traffic and affecting bus punctuality.

Cyclists must keep left

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists are required to keep left and let traffic overtake safely.