Cyclists sprint and overtake one another on busy S’pore road, netizens slam them for not keeping to bike lane

Cyclists overtake one another along busy Tanah Merah Coast Road

A group of cyclists have received flak after a recording showed them racing each other along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Uploaded by TikTok user @rjlovescycling last Saturday (31 Jan), the minute-long clip was reposted a day later on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

At the time of writing, the viral video has garnered over 71,000 views and 250 comments.

Enjoying a “sprint race”

The video shows several cyclists along a busy Tanah Merah Coast Road, with trucks and lorries too.

While the main group stayed on the leftmost lane, designated for cycling, others opted for a sprint race instead.

Continuous calls of “bike right” can be heard as some surge past the main group.

The point-of-view rider proceeds to tuck himself behind the overtaking group, in a bid to close the gap.

Netizens mostly critical of cyclists’ actions

Many netizens were critical of the riders’ actions, with one questioning the need to cycle on the main road.

Another explained that this is why he has little sympathy for “reckless” cyclists.

However, a light-hearted netizen was impressed with the “sprint” and reminded the rider to stay safe.

Rider responds to backlash

The original poster (OP) responded to some comments calling him out, stating his reasons for not using the designated bicycle lane.

In his response, he explains that due to the large number of trucks passing by, debris inadvertently gets scattered onto the bicycle lane.

Hence, cyclists are prone to punctures while on the bicycle lane.

He further explains that it is dangerous and too narrow to cycle side-by-side, especially when overtaking at high speeds.

OP speaks out, defends his actions

MS News spoke to the OP, who wished to only be known as “RJ”, and he shared his views on the safety of his actions.

RJ said that he has been cycling for around five years and rides along that route around once a month.

On days when he is “rolling under 30km/h”, he tends to “keep in the bike lane as it is a safe place to cycle at that speed”.

“However, once we start reaching average speeds of [between] 40km/h to 50 km/h, staying in that lane becomes dangerous,” he added.

Once, he encountered a rock of “around 20cm in diameter” while on the bicycle lane.

Both he and the cyclist behind him cycled over the rock, leading to punctures on their bikes.

They were “lucky” not to crash, he said.

Apart from debris, trucks are sometimes parked on the bicycle lane itself, making it dangerous for cyclists.

“The bike lane is not wide enough to even cycle [two] abreast safely,” he told MS News.

‘I don’t understand why people are so agitated’

When asked if he had anything in response to criticism from netizens, RJ said: “Honestly, it’s just a matter of culture and finding out why people are so agitated all the time, [sic] doesn’t really make sense to me.”

He added: “I don’t wish any harm on drivers. If they don’t want us on the roads, would they rather have us be on the Park Connector Network (PCNs) going at 50km/h right where kids and other people are walking?”

Offence to ride on road when bicycle lane is available

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycle) Rules, it is an offence to use “any other part of the roadway” when “a path adjacent to a road has been set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles”.

Under section 131(2) of the Road Traffic Act, it is stated that any person guilty of an offence under the Act, where no special penalty is provided, may be fined up to S$1,000, face three months imprisonment, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000 and sentenced to a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Featured image adapted from @rjlovescycling on TikTok.