At least 14 BTS concert ticket scam cases reported since 1 June, victims lose over S$11K

SPF warns of BTS concert ticket scams on X, Instagram and Carousell, 14 cases already reported

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a warning after at least 14 cases of concert ticket scams were reported since 1 June.

According to its advisory on Sunday (8 June), victims collectively lost S$11,000. The scams targeted fans of the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ concert.

Scammers approach victims through social media

According to SPF, many victims came across listings offering BTS concert tickets on social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Carousell.

After expressing interest in purchasing the tickets, victims were instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.

Following the initial payment, scammers would often request additional payments, citing reasons such as administrative or processing fees.

Victims only realised they had been scammed when they failed to receive the promised concert tickets.

Police urge fans to use authorised platforms

In light of the recent cases, SPF urged concertgoers to purchase tickets only from authorised ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster.

The police highlighted Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, which state that concert tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

“Those found to have used resale tickets will not be allowed into the venue and will be turned away from the concert without a refund,” SPF said.

SPF also cautioned the public against sellers claiming they can transfer tickets to a buyer’s Ticketmaster account after purchase.

The police stressed that tickets for the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ concert are strictly non-transferable and that Ticketmaster will never issue tickets via email.

SPF working with platforms to remove fraudulent listings

SPF said it is working closely with platforms such as X to take down fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the concert.

The police have also contacted Carousell to request the removal of relevant resale ticket listings.

Meanwhile, Facebook Marketplace and TikTok Shop also prohibit the resale of concert tickets under their policies.

The public is urged to exercise caution when buying tickets online and report suspected scams immediately.

For assistance, victims can contact the ScamShield helpline at 1799 or visit the ScamShield website.

Also Read: Carousell removes BTS concert ticket listings as precaution against scams

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Featured image adapted from BTS Wiki and SPF.