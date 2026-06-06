Carousell removes BTS concert ticket listings as precaution against scams

Carousell bars BTS concert ticket listings following police request

Fans hoping to buy or sell tickets for BTS’ upcoming Singapore concerts through Carousell will have to look elsewhere, as the online marketplace has suspended all listings related to the shows.

Carousell will suspend the sale of BTS concert tickets on its platform until 22 Dec.

This is the date of the South Korean boyband’s final Singapore show on its Arirang World Tour.

The suspension means all existing ticket listings will be removed, while new listings will not be allowed during the period.

Move made following police request

A Carousell spokesperson told MS News that the decision was made in response to an official announcement and request from the police.

“We have not seen evidence of scams being perpetrated thus far,” the spokesperson said.

“User safety remains our priority, and we support the authorities’ efforts to ensure a safe marketplace experience.”

Authorities have repeatedly warned concertgoers about ticket scams, particularly for high-demand events where tickets are sold out quickly and resold at inflated prices.

Tickets sold out during pre-sale

BTS is scheduled to perform four shows at the National Stadium on 17, 19, 20, and 22 Dec.

The concerts mark the group’s return to Singapore after their last performance at the same venue in Jan 2019.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows went live on 3 and 4 June and have since sold out.

According to ST, some tickets later appeared on resale platforms at prices running into the thousands of dollars. General ticket sales began at noon on 5 June.

Carousell using AI and manual moderation

The Carousell spokesperson added that they are actively monitoring the platform using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and manual moderation.

“Existing BTS ‘Arirang’ World Tour concert ticket listings on Carousell are in the process of being removed, and affected users will receive a notice informing them about the police advisory,” they added.

Users who come across listings related to BTS’ Arirang World Tour concerts are encouraged to report them through the platform’s reporting function.

The spokesperson added that Carousell evaluates such situations on a case-by-case basis, taking into account advisories from authorities as well as user safety considerations.

Similar measures taken during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

This is not the first time Carousell has suspended concert ticket sales on its platform.

In 2024, the company similarly barred listings for Taylor Swift’s Singapore Eras Tour concerts between 23 Feb and 9 March.

At the time, Carousell said new listings related to Taylor Swift’s performances would not be permitted until the concerts had concluded.

Also Read: Carouseller Allegedly Buys Entire Section For Coldplay Concert At S’pore Stadium, Turns Out Listing Is Satire

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NOL and Digital News Asia.