Carouseller Allegedly Buys Entire Section For Coldplay Concert At S’pore Stadium, Turns Out Listing Is Satire

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Carouseller Resells Tickets For Entire Section Of Coldplay Concert In Satirical Listing

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article implied that the tickets were listed to be sold. This is untrue as the seller has stated that it is satire. We have since corrected it.

–

Earlier today, British band Coldplay managed to sell out all six of their shows in Singapore.

Only a lucky few were able to get their hands on the tickets — and of course, scalpers were among them.

Recently, a Carousell user posted a listing that made them seem as scalper, though it turns out that the listing was just satire.

In their listing, they allegedly purchase an entire section of the stadium, selling it for S$300,000.

Carouseller allegedly resells section of Coldplay concert for S$300,000

On Tuesday (20 Jun), a Carousell user posted a listing for “Entire Section 117” for a whopping S$300,000.

According to the user, they had been able to acquire 520 tickets for the Coldplay concert on 30 January 2024.

Comparing it to having your own “VIP club”, they added that concert-goers would not have to worry about squeezing in with strangers.

“Confirm suitable for class or company gathering,” the user said. “Can even bring your whole kampung along.”

It would seem that this isn’t the first time the user has resold items via Carousell, with more than 300 reviews praising them as a “trusted seller”.

Thankfully though, it has been clarified as simply satire and not a real listing.

Coldplay concert tickets sell out for all 6 shows

On 12 June, Coldplay announced that they would be performing for four nights at the Singapore National Stadium in January 2024.

After presales saw record-breaking demand, the band added two more shows in Singapore.

While this particular case may be satire, there are some users listing the tickets at staggering prices.

Some have listed them on Carousell for prices ranging from S$300 to as high as S$988 for one ticket.

Carousell listing turns out to be satire

Of course, Singapore hasn’t been the only country where Coldplay’s shows were targeted by unscrupulous scalpers.

Many in Malaysia also resold tickets after purchasing them for the country’s 22 November concert, with one listing theirs at a staggering RM43,200 (S$13,000).

Thankfully, the Carouseller has come forth with the fact that the listing is satire.

Otherwise, it would have been one for the books.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Carousell.