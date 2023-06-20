Coldplay Sells Out All 6 Shows At S’pore National Stadium, First Act To Do So

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

All 6 Coldplay Shows At Singapore National Stadium Sold Out

Due to overwhelming demand, British band Coldplay added two more shows to their original four-day concert at the Singapore National Stadium.

All six of their shows have since sold out, according to Ticketmaster’s official website and Live Nation.

This makes Coldplay the first act to sell out six shows in Singapore — effectively smashing yet another record for the iconic band.

Coldplay sells out all 6 shows in Singapore

Taking to Twitter, Live Nation Singapore revealed that Coldplay has managed to sell out all six of its shows in Singapore.

This makes them the first ever act to perform — and sell out — six shows at the concert venue.

Live Nation has also stated that they will open a waitlist for any updates on further ticket releases.

The band seems to have had a warm reception in Manila, the Philippines, too, as tickets for its 19 Jan 2024 concerts also sold out.

As such, they have added a second date on 20 Jan 2024 in light of the incredible demand.

Surprise announcements on additional concert dates

Initially, Coldplay had been set to perform for four nights at the Singapore National Stadium — on 23, 24, 26 and 27 Jan 2024 as part of the Asian leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.

When fans purchased tickets during presale in record time amid a website glitch on Monday (19 June), the band added a fifth show on 30 Jan 2024.

With demand continuing to spike, Coldplay proceeded to reveal the date for a sixth and final concert for 31 Jan 2024 today (20 June).

Record-breaking world tour

One of the most iconic musical acts of our time, the British band has been shattering all kinds of records with their world tour.

The band has revealed that they have sold the most tickets for any artist thus far, surpassing 200,000.

Since their announcement of concert dates back in March, they have managed to hit sales of over 7 million tickets. This, the band added, has been the most for any tour over the last two years.

With hits that feature regularly in our karaoke sessions such as ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Yellow’, the demand for their shows is most certainly understandable.

Managing to score a ticket to their shows would definitely feel like Paradise. If you’re one of those lucky few, we hope you have an enjoyable experience next year at the Singapore National Stadium.

And for the rest of us, maybe keep our fingers crossed that some tickets will become available by some miracle.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @coldplay on Instagram and @LiveNationASIA on Twitter.