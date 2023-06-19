Coldplay Ticket Presale Sees Major Glitch, Some Users Redirected To General Page After Queueing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Some Users Experience Issues While Buying Coldplay Presale Tickets On 19 June

UPDATE (1.12pm): The virtual queue is now at over 1 million.

Last week, British band Coldplay announced an unprecedented four concert dates in Singapore next January.

Fans who signed up for the ticket presale have been eagerly awaiting their chance to snap up these coveted tickets, which notoriously sell out quickly.

But some fans, whom MS News spoke to, were left disappointed when the Ticketmaster website abruptly redirected them to a general page instead of ticket sales.

This came after they waited in the virtual queue with queue numbers ranging from 50,000 to even over 700,000.

Many users also left comments on social media lamenting their inability to secure a ticket due to the redirection.

Over 700,000 in queue for Coldplay presale tickets, but some get redirected to general page

Sarah, 19, told MS News she was in the virtual queue with a queue number since the presale opened for fans.

However, she was directed to a general page instead of one where she could make purchases.

“I tried to look around the site, but I realised I couldn’t buy tickets, so I gave up,” the student told MS News.

She had set up multiple devices to buy tickets, so she instead went to see if her other queue numbers were progressing.

Another user, Cleo, reported the same thing happening to her — twice.

After being in the queue, the 26-year-old staff writer, Cleo, was also redirected to a general website where she couldn’t make any purchases.

She shared with MS News a video of the moment she was redirected.

Cleo told MS News that the screen froze even after she could make her purchase.

It should be noted that many users did, in fact, manage to purchase tickets. However, it was still disappointing for Sarah and Cleo to see their screen redirect after waiting in line.

Users leave complaints on Ticketmaster’s Instagram page

It would seem that Sarah and (name) were not the only ones who faced the issue.

Many users also left comments on Ticketmaster’s Instagram page about the issues they faced purchasing tickets.

None of them were sure what had happened, leaving them no choice but to reenter the queue.

MS News has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment and will update the article if they reply.

Given how popular Coldplay is, it’s understandable if there are snags in purchasing tickets.

Hopefully, the process will go more smoothly for users planning to get tickets tomorrow (20 June).

Featured image courtesy of Cleo.