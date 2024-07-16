From robot soccer to free health checks, here’s what to expect at Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands returns this July at Jurong Point & Kampung Admiralty

After a long week at work or school, the weekend is usually reserved for catching up on family time. Most will either gather for a family dinner, catch the latest blockbuster together, or go mall-hopping.

That said, doing all those can get stale after a while. What if there was something educational, fun, and free of charge all at once?

Enter Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands, a festival with fun hands-on activities for all ages.

Raikan Ilmu, which means “Celebrate Knowledge” in Malay, started back in 2016 as a week-long event. Then, in 2019, organiser Yayasan MENDAKI teamed up with community partners and transformed it into a month-long campaign filled with fun activities for all.

With more than 80 thrilling activities spread across four pavilions at this year’s edition, this is your chance to bring a sense of wonder and adventure back into your family weekends.

Read on to find out what each experiential pavilion holds in store.

Expand your horizons at the Discovery Pavilion

The Discovery Pavilion at Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands is all about expanding skill sets and exploring career opportunities in emerging sectors.

Curious about what it’s like in front of the camera? Visit the BERITA Mediacorp mini studio, where you can roleplay as a newscaster, complete with teleprompter script. You might just discover an untapped calling in broadcasting.

Gamers, you can invite your families into your world at the GG Esports Solutions area, while learning about exciting career paths along the way.

Get insights into various roles, from professional gamers to game developers and commentators.

If you have been contemplating a career change, you won’t want to miss out on the South West Community Job Fair happening from now till 19 July, where your dream job may just be waiting for you.

Meet with industry experts, attend informative sessions, and discover opportunities in sectors that are currently in high demand. This is particularly beneficial for job seekers and those considering a career change.

Other notable activities include exploring urban farming with social enterprise City Sprouts, where you can learn about sustainable practices and get hands-on with mini gardening projects.

Additionally, national movement Digital for Life offers digital upskilling sessions for those looking to enhance their tech skills and learn how to steer clear of digital scams and other online dangers.

Embrace the future at the Innovation Pavilion

The Innovation Pavilion is all about fostering innovation through emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Dive into the future with BELLS Institute of Higher Learning’s interactive tech playground. Here, you can learn how to use AI tools to create a personalised greeting video for your loved ones, which acts as an accessible yet fun stepping stone to AI technology adoption.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will also be here with a showcase of locally designed robots, including the versatile Service Robot and a Virtual Smorphi Maze Game Robot.

You can even challenge your friend to a game of robot soccer. Doesn’t that sound fun?

These demonstrations will thrill kids and adults alike, as they highlight the practical and advanced applications of robotics in various fields, from healthcare to entertainment. It’s a must-see for tech enthusiasts and anyone curious about the future of robotics.

The Academy of Design Arts and Media (ADAM) has an Interactive Tech Playground that combines AI and virtual reality (VR) through three activities: drone flying in a controlled environment, customisable AI-driven avatar interactions, and immersive VR gaming.

Not only do you get hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies, you’ll also be able to learn about the future of digital interaction.

If you’re interested in taking to the skies, aviation academy Aeroviation offers an exciting aviation experience with a flight simulator. Start with the basics of aircraft design and maintenance, and progress to a virtual reality flight.

This immersive activity provides a comprehensive look at the aviation industry, making it ideal for aspiring pilots and aviation buffs.

Unleash your inner artist at the Creativity Pavilion

Been feeling like you’re in a creative rut? The Creativity Pavilion is exactly where you need to go to get those juices flowing.

With a myriad of hands-on activities and immersive experiences, a stop at this pavilion will leave you inspired and full of new ideas.

Lasalle College of the Arts provides opportunities to explore various fine art forms, from acrylic painting to digital drawing. Bring out your inner artist with a multitude of activities such as watercolour painting, mixed media drawing, and ceramic pin/magnet painting.

Aside from learning new creative techniques, you might unlock a penchant for an art medium you’ve never had before.

Anak Pintar SG, an enrichment school for the Malay language, focuses on literacy by helping participants identify colours, shapes, sizes, dishes, and numbers in Malay.

This interactive and educational activity is ideal for both children and adults, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Malay language and culture.

At the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) section, preschoolers can learn how to overcome learning challenges with engaging activities such as letter formation with small bricks, letter identification from alphabet soup, and fine motor skill exercises with coloured gems.

This would also be valuable for parents with dyslexic children to pick up activities that they can integrate into everyday life to promote learning.

Embrace a healthy lifestyle at the Wellness Pavilion

If your busy schedule has kept you from properly investing time and energy in your health, it’s time to walk over to the Wellness Pavilion.

SATA CommHealth provides free health screenings and body composition analyses, while giving them a fun and interactive twist with digital quizzes and games.

You’d also be able to assess vital health metrics such as body mass index (BMI) and body fat percentage while learning what proactive steps you can take to improve your health.

Additionally, free fitness assessments can be found with AKG Singapore, too. It offers a series of personalised activities that are tailored to your specific health goals and fitness levels, with the aim to promote well-being in the office.

Physical fitness is not the only marker of good health, which is why the Art Therapist Association Singapore is there to address the other half of it — mental health.

Here, you will engage in painting and sculpting sessions led by trained therapists to explore emotions and foster relaxation in a non-verbal way. It’s an effective way to manage anxiety, depression, and stress as well as promote coping skills and emotional wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Club HEAL offers informative displays, statistics and simple memory tests to raise awareness on mental health conditions and how the brain works.

The hope is to encourage a proactive approach to mental well-being.

Plan ahead to take part in your activities of choice

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands will be held at Jurong Point from now till 21 July, and Kampung Admiralty on 27 and 28 July.

Certain partners and their activities will be exclusive to either one of the venues. Activities mentioned above that aren’t listed below will be available at both Jurong Point and Kampung Admiralty.

With that, we have come up with the following list to help you plan your trips according to your partners or activities of choice.

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands at Jurong Point (now till 21 July)

Discovery Pavilion (now till 19 July)

GoodJobs.com.sg — Provides assistance to jobseekers

Creativity Pavilion (20 & 21 July)

Lasalle College Of The Arts — Painting and drawing

Dyslexic Association of Singapore (DAS) — Learning activities for dyslexic preschoolers

Wellness Pavilion (20 & 21 July)

SATA CommHealth — Free health screenings and body composition analyses

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands at Kampung Admiralty (27 & 28 July)

Creativity Pavilion

Anak Pintar SG — Malay language literacy activities

Discovery Pavilion

BERITA Mediacorp — Newscaster roleplay

City Sprouts — Urban farming and hands-on mini gardening

GG E-Sports Solutions — Gaming tournaments and e-sport engagements

Digital for Life — Digital upskilling for pre-seniors

SkillsFuture Advisory — SkillsFuture courses and interactive activities

Workforce Singapore — Sessions on emerging jobs and job market insights

Innovation Pavilion

Academy of Design Arts and Media (ADAM) — Interactive Tech Playground with AI and avatar activities

Wellness Pavilion

Art Therapists’ Association Singapore — Art therapy with guided painting and sculpting

Club HEAL — Displays, statistics, and memory tests on mental health conditions

Just a heads-up: booth arrangements might change on the day of the event.

Below are all the details you need to get to Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands 2024.



Raikan Ilmu @ Jurong Point

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886

Dates: 15 – 21 July 2024

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Boon Lay



Raikan Ilmu @ Kampung Admiralty

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886

Dates: 27 & 28 July 2024

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm

Nearest MRT station: Admiralty

For more information, visit the festival page here and follow Yayasan MENDAKI on Facebook or Instagram for all the latest updates.

Pencil in these dates to add some fun and variety to your family weekend routine. Events like these are perfect for families to not only come together, but potentially embark on new journeys of lifelong learning and exploration.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Yayasan MENDAKI.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Emmanuele Loza.