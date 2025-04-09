‘Can she please take IPPT for me?’: S’pore woman in her 60s does parkour in playground, receives both praise & criticism

Woman in her 60s impresses netizens with parkour moves in playground

Can you still do a forward roll or swing across monkey bars? This Singapore woman can — and she’s possibly old enough to be your mum… or even grandma.

An Instagram video uploaded on 19 March showed a woman executing some impressive parkour moves in a playground. In the caption, the OP included the hashtag: #oversixtynotoverthehill.

Despite the head of grey hair showing off her age, the ahma displayed flexibility and athleticism most of us can only dream of.

Woman shows off parkour moves in playground

In the now-viral clip, the woman is seen climbing and jumping off benches, leaping across structures, and swinging confidently on monkey bars.

At one point, she even pulls off a clean forward roll on the ground.

The video has since amassed over one million views and more than 257,000 likes, sparking a mix of awe and criticism online.

Netizens praise woman’s impressive athleticism

Many netizens were very impressed by the woman’s athleticism, as she displayed great strength, flexibility, and agility for her age — especially for one in her 60s.

A commenter shared that it was “refreshing to see a slightly older female doing parkour”.

“Age is just a number!” another user quipped.

In a comical comment, a user asked if the woman could take their IPPT for them.

Another echoed the classic “my grandmother is better than you” saying.

But others slam her for ‘disrespecting’ playground

Not everyone was impressed, though. Some netizens took issue with the woman stepping on benches and bars with her shoes on, claiming it was unhygienic and inconsiderate.

One described the ah man’s action as “not nice”.

Another remarked that “benches are for people to sit”.

Others expressed concern over her safety, calling the moves too risky for someone her age. A few labelled her actions as “showing off” and unnecessary for someone in her senior years.

A user said that it would be dangerous should she fall.

“Do standard exercise according to your own age,” they advised.

Also read: 78-year-old S’porean grandmother does pull-ups & lifts weights to stay healthy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sing_lim on Instagram.