Power washing artist has his art erased outside Mountbatten MRT after complaint, Jamus Lim invites him to paint in Sengkang

Complaint led to artwork outside Mountbatten MRT station being erased

The police were called in after a member of the public complained about a power washing artist creating art on a path outside Mountbatten MRT station.

The artist, 24-year-old Marcus Pang, shared a video regarding the incident on social media on Friday (5 June).

When the police arrived, they confirmed that he was in no wrong.

However, when he returned to the area the following day, he discovered that his work-in-progress had been erased.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Pang said the incident occurred in the evening of 31 May at around 6pm.

Someone allegedly complained to train staff about artist

Mr Pang said he was making art in Mountbatten without being commissioned or asked.

“Just love for the community,” he expressed.

Five hours into making his art piece, he was allegedly stopped by train station staff.

Mr Pang was told that a member of the public had complained about him “spraying chemicals onto the grass”.

He responded by simply laughing it off, as he was only using rainwater, and the stranger may have just smelled the gasoline from his power washer.

“Unfortunately, the staff detained me as I had no permit to do such artwork,” he claimed, telling MS News that the staff had been hostile towards him.

Mr Pang replied that he “did not require” such a permit.

Police let off power washing artist

The train station staff called the police, Mr Pang told MS News.

The authorities arrived 20 minutes later to take a statement from the artist.

“When they saw my incomplete artwork, they were amused and told me no wrong was done and that I could continue my artwork,” Mr Pang said.

The police did, however, suggest he get a letter of endorsement from the area’s Member of Parliament (MP) or a busking permit “to keep up the good work and avoid similar situations”.

Mr Pang was eventually let off at 7.45pm.

Artist finds his artwork removed

Mr Pang told MS News that he intended to return to the area to complete his artwork the following day, but a social media follower had messaged him saying his artwork had been removed.

When he went to see it for himself at 2pm, he was horrified to find that the ground had been washed clean.

The artist told MS News that he was upset to see his art removed.

“When I first went down to Mountbatten MRT to confirm it being whitewashed, I initially stood there for five minutes contemplating what to do,” he recalled.

“Who had a bad Vesak Day weekend and complained?” the artist questioned in his video. “Why do we let one bad apple have power over something where the majority would appreciate?”

Mr Pang told MS News that he eventually came to peace with the fact that some people may view power washing art as vandalism.

However, he hopes more people can be more understanding and see the full picture first before deciding to whitewash.

Artist hopes train station staff communicated decision to remove artwork

In his video, Mr Pang also questioned why the train station staff could not “be civil” and communicate with him that they were washing off his artwork.

“We could have negotiated something that benefits both the community and train station,” Mr Pang said.

Mr Pang told MS News he had hoped they could have let him know their intentions of washing the artwork off.

“Because I could have washed it off myself, but at least let me finish the artwork first, and take pictures and videos,” he expressed. “There’s also a very good story to tell.”

Artist says residents enjoy his works

The artist wants people to understand that power washing art is temporary.

Apart from the gasoline that runs his power washer, he doesn’t use any chemicals in creating his art.

He only sprays water, often rainwater, to create images, he told MS News.

“It’s non-invasive, and the walkway still serves its function,” Mr Pang highlighted.

The artist also said he makes power washing street art for free, as it is something that brings him joy.

Additionally, he said his art concept, the heart of a community, is something his followers and the residents of the areas where he creates his art pieces enjoy.

“This can be used for good to uplift the community,” Mr Pang believes.

Jamus Lim invites artist to create power washing art in Sengkang

Following the incident, the artist received messages of support from netizens in the comments section of his video.

Jamus Lim, MP of Sengkang GRC, also commented on Mr Pang’s Instagram post, saying he loves the artwork and invited him to do it in Sengkang.

Mr Pang revealed to MS News that he is in talks with the MP to hopefully do a live activation in Sengkang.

“He’s working with his team to find suitable spots for me,” the artist said.

SMRT says it’s open to collaborating with power washing artist

Meanwhile, SMRT commented that they were flattered that the artist chose the pavement outside their station as his latest canvas.

“Clearly, the power washer was feeling particularly inspired that day,” they expressed.

SMRT added: “As enthusiastic supporters of the arts, we’d love to chat about collaborating on something with a longer run. We champion non-disappearing art.”

Also read: Giant dice in Joo Chiat Snake and Ladders community project goes missing, artist hesitant to make police report

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Featured image adapted from @gazing.pw on Instagram.