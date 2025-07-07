S’pore Redditor wants to quit job after 6 months, netizens say ‘leave if not happy’

Redditor asks if it’s okay to leave job after six months, netizens say life’s too short to stay in bad job

In Singapore, where holding a job means not only financial stability but also social status, one Redditor’s question on job-hopping recently sparked a discussion online: Is it okay to leave a job after just six months?

Posting in the r/askSingapore subreddit on 6 July, the OP shared their frustrations with their new role, with many netizens not hesitating to say: life’s too short to stay in a bad job.

Redditor says new job turns out to be a bad fit

The OP explained they had been in the public sector since 2017 and only recently made a move to an agency earlier this year, explaining that they wanted “to try something new”.

What was supposed to be a fresh start quickly turned into a nightmare.

During the interview, the agency claimed to offer a hybrid work arrangement — three days in the office, two days at home.

But reality hit hard. The office was allegedly “filled with boomers” who insisted on meetings for “the slightest things,” according to the OP.

As a result, they were forced to work in the office almost every day.

“If I had known the job involved this, I would have resigned and demanded a higher pay,” they wrote bluntly.

To make things worse, the agency’s peak period required daily office attendance until mid-December, something the OP felt was unnecessary and misleading.

Now, nearing the end of their six-month probation, they’re starting to realise the role isn’t for them.

“I realise this is definitely not a good fit for me, job is so mundane, the whole place is disorganised and inefficient,” they said, before asking fellow Redditors for advice on their situation.

Netizens say it’s fine to leave job if unhappy

Redditors responded with empathy and honesty, assuring the OP that it’s perfectly fine to leave a job early, especially if it’s clearly not a good fit.

“If you are not happy, leave,” one said. They also urged the OP not to waste time and to search for something else that interests them.

Another user shared that they left a job after four and a half months as they disliked the culture.

They even took a pay cut after leaving, stating that they are “a lot happier now”.

“I have left multiple jobs before my probation is up,” another wrote. “Life is short, don’t feel like you need to clock up the years just for it to be on your resume.”

Several others pointed out that probation periods work both ways — they’re as much for employees to assess fit as they are for employers to evaluate performance.

“If either side [doesn’t] feel that way, can just leave,” they wrote.

Also read: ‘2-day weekends feel like survival mode’: S’pore Redditors say 4-day work week is key to better mental health

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.