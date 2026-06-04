Commuter ‘disappointed’ by elderly wheelchair user who blocked MRT train entrance & played music loudly

Elderly wheelchair user allegedly blocks MRT train entrance and plays music loudly

A commuter has shared their frustration after encountering an elderly wheelchair user on the MRT who blasted music out loud from his phone.

On top of that, the elderly man allegedly positioned his wheelchair in a way that made it difficult for other commuters to board and alight the train.

Elderly wheelchair user blocking train entrance

The incident occurred on the North-South line (NSL), and a post was shared on Instagram by @sgfollowsall on Wednesday (3 June).

According to the commuter, the incident took place on 2 June while they were boarding a train at Newton MRT station heading towards Jurong East.

They were travelling with a baby in a stroller and entered via the “wheelchair- and pram-friendly” door. That was when they noticed a wheelchair positioned directly in front of the entrance.

Initially, they assumed the passenger might require additional space and carefully manoeuvred their stroller to board the train.

However, they later noticed that the elderly man in the wheelchair was sitting with his legs crossed. He was also playing music loudly from his phone.

The commuter also claimed that the music could be heard from other parts of the train cabin.

Noise and obstruction raised as concerns

In the post, the commuter said they were “disappointed” for two reasons.

Firstly, they felt the wheelchair’s position in the middle of the doorway made it difficult for other passengers to board and alight safely.

Secondly, the loud music was inconsiderate to fellow commuters, especially since MRT trains display reminders to keep noise levels down.

The commuter stressed that they understood wheelchair spaces are intended to support passengers with mobility needs, and that they “fully respect that”.

However, they stated that all commuters should also be mindful of others when using shared spaces.

Regular MRT staff checks and reminders can help keep wheelchair-friendly spaces accessible and comfortable for all, the commuter said.

Some netizens defend wheelchair user

The post has since sparked discussion online, with some netizens defending the passenger in the wheelchair.

A netizen pointed out that there seemed to be another personal mobility aid that was parked at the allocated spot for wheelchair users.

A commenter advised commuters with strollers to avoid the “priority doors” to prevent “unnecessary anger and disappointment”.

Another netizen felt that there wasn’t much the elderly wheelchair user could do given the circumstances.

Also read: Elderly man seen taking Bugis MRT escalator in wheelchair, sparks safety concerns

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.