Elderly man seen taking Bugis MRT escalator in wheelchair, sparks safety concerns

Elderly wheelchair user takes precarious ride up Bugis MRT escalator

An elderly man sparked safety concerns after he was spotted taking an escalator ride at Bugis MRT station while seated in a wheelchair.

Mr Deng (surname transliterated from Chinese), a retiree, told Shin Min Daily News that he was passing through the station at around noon last Saturday (31 May) when he witnessed the alarming scene, which left him fearing for the man’s safety.

“It was really dangerous — he looked like he could fall at any time,” he said. The man also appeared to be alone at the time.

Some prioritise convenience over safety despite risks

A video shared by Mr Deng shows the senior gripping both handrails as his wheelchair balances precariously on the escalator steps, with an orange plastic bag hanging from the handles.

Upon reaching the top, he releases one handrail to hold the wheel and stabilise the chair. He then uses both hands to push himself safely onto the platform.

This was apparently far from an isolated case.

A source at Bugis MRT station told Shin Min Daily News that despite signs advising those with bulky items to use the lift, people are seen taking the escalator with wheelchairs or prams almost every day.

There have even been instances where individuals fell and injured themselves. Still, many continue to use the escalator — a habit seemingly driven by convenience.

Reporters observed this firsthand, noting parents opting for the escalator over the lift, which is located at the far end of the station.

SMRT staff alerted to incident

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ enquiries, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed that staff at Bugis MRT station were alerted to a wheelchair user taking the escalator at the time of the incident.

However, by the time they arrived at the scene, the man was no longer around.

Mr Lam added that the station’s lifts were functioning normally at the time.

He strongly urged elderly persons, young children, wheelchair users, those with mobility challenges, and passengers with prams to use the lifts for their own safety and that of others.

Passengers requiring assistance should approach staff at the station’s customer service counter.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.