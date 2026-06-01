Lazada 6.6 sale has up to 90% off for 3 days only, plus limited Dreame robot vacuums from S$0.66

Lazada 6.6 Super WOW Sale has LazFlash Deals to help you upgrade your space without blowing your budget

Getting the keys to your new place is super exciting until you realise the spending doesn’t stop at furniture and renovation, especially when you still need the tech, appliances, and little upgrades that make the space feel truly liveable.

Thankfully, Lazada’s 6.6 Super WOW Sale is here to help ease the strain on your wallet without compromising on the good stuff.

Happening from 5 June at 8pm to 8 June, the three-day sale will feature a lineup of deals and vouchers to help you save on big-ticket buys, everyday essentials, and those final upgrades for your space, including LazFlash Deals with up to 90% off and must-score finds from just S$0.66.

In other words, there are plenty of mega deals to catch, and yes, they’re worth setting an alarm for.

LazFlash Deals with up to 90% off

During the 6.6 Super WOW Sale, shoppers can look forward to LazFlash Deals with up to 90% off, covering a wide range of products across the platform.

There’ll also be 15% off store vouchers, so you can stack your savings and spend a little less time debating whether that upgrade is a “need” or a “want”.

Plus, shoppers can get an exclusive S$50 off voucher with a minimum spend of S$145 when they search “Catch Lazada Deals” on the Lazada app or check the website here, which is a pretty solid excuse to finally check out the household essentials, tech upgrades, and other must-haves sitting in their cart.

Dreame robot vacuum at S$0.66, plus other deals from the brand

As part of Lazada’s 6.6 Super WOW Sale price drop, selected products will be going at major discounts for a limited time, with limited stocks available.

The deal that deserves a double take is the Dreame X60 Ultra Robot Vacuum at just S$0.66, down from S$4,599.

This isn’t just any robot vacuum, by the way. It can climb obstacles up to 8.8cm high, self-clean its mop with hot water, and use powerful suction with AI-powered mess detection to adjust its cleaning strategy for a more thorough clean.

Other Dreame deals to look out for at the brand’s Lazada store include discounts of up to 65%, plus gifts-with-purchase worth S$499 during the 6.6 sale, making it the perfect time to score all the smart appliances and electronics you need without paying full price.

Entertainment upgrades from S$266

The sale is also your opportunity to give your living room the glow-up it deserves.

If your current TV setup still looks and sounds like it’s stuck in the past, Lazada’s 6.6 price drop deals also include selected home entertainment products at prices worth jumping on.

For soundbars, shoppers can look out for the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar, at S$266, down from S$1,899.

Designed to deliver clearer dialogue, deeper bass, and detailed surround sound, this is one to eye if you want movie nights, gaming sessions, or K-drama marathons to feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

Also going at S$266 (U.P. S$1,299) is the PRISM+ Symphony Soundbar.

This is a great pick for those who want an immersive setup without splurging on a full home theatre system, thanks to Dolby Atmos support and a wireless 8-inch subwoofer for deeper bass.

For those looking to upgrade the screen itself, there’s the PRISM+ Q-Series 2026 4K AI Google TV, also going at S$266 (U.P. S$999).

Choose from four sizes to suit your space, with AI-powered 4K upscaling, rich colours, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for an easy living-room upgrade.

Get premium protein at over 50% off

Once your movie nights are sorted, there’s also something for the post-binge-watch, couch-potato guilt workout.

During the sale, shoppers can get up to 50% off Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein in Double Rich Chocolate flavour.

Each serving packs 24g of protein to support muscle maintenance and repair, with low fat, low carbs, and minimal lactose, making it a practical pick for regular gym-goers or anyone trying to get more protein in.

Lazada 6.6 Super WOW Sale starts from 5 June, 8pm

The Lazada 6.6 Super WOW Sale runs from 5 June at 8pm to 8 June, so there’s only a three-day window to catch these seriously worth-it deals.

To recap, shoppers can look forward to LazFlash Deals with up to 90% off, 15% off store vouchers, an exclusive S$50 off minimum S$145 spend voucher, and limited price drops, including selected products from S$0.66 and S$266.

For more information and to start shopping, catch mega deals at Lazada’s 6.6 Super WOW Sale on their website or app, and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lazada.

Featured image adapted from @dreamesg on Instagram, @sonos on Instagram, and Australian Sports Nutrition.