Resident dies after being trapped in Clementi fire, 2 firefighters sent to hospital

SCDF conducts forced entry into Clementi flat that caught fire

One person has died after being trapped in a Clementi flat that was gutted by fire on Friday (31 July) night, with two firefighters also sent to the hospital.

Footage of the blaze posted on TikTok showed flames and thick black smoke coming from the windows of a flat on the eighth floor of Block 309 Clementi Ave 4.

Fire consumes Clementi flat, many fire trucks seen

Another TikTok clip, recorded by someone on the ground, depicted flames consuming the unit and even coming out of the front door into the corridor.

The flashing lights of a fire engine were seen in the carpark next to the block.

In the caption, the original poster (OP) said he had seen many fire trucks and police cars while walking home that night.

Fire involved items in living room of Clementi flat

In a Facebook post early on Saturday (1 Aug) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.10pm on 31 July.

When SCDF arrived, it found items in the living room of an eighth-floor unit on fire.

Firefighters conducted forcible entry to gain access to the unit and extinguished the fire with one water jet.

As a precaution, about 40 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

Person trapped in flat sent to hospital but passes away

Also found in the flat was a person who was trapped in the kitchen.

The person was rescued by SCDF and conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann said in a Facebook post that the resident had passed away.

She and her team are “saddened” by the news, added Ms Sim, who is an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

She believed the deceased was living alone, so she hoped to be able to reach their next-of-kin.

2 firefighters also sent to hospital

Additionally, two firefighters sustained burn injuries during the operation and were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

One of them was discharged earlier on Saturday and is now resting at home, SCDF later updated.

Ms Sim wished them a swift recovery.

Most evacuated residents returned home by 1.30am

Ms Sim thanked SCDF for their swift response and the police for helping to maintain order at the scene, noting that no other resident had been injured.

She also conveyed her appreciation to Residents’ Network volunteers and People’s Association and Town Council staff for joining her to speak with the affected residents while waiting for them to be allowed to return to their homes.

Most of the temporarily evacuated residents were able to return to their homes by 1.30am, she added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Also read: Elderly man dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in burning MacPherson flat

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Featured image adapted from @mralpaca2121 on TikTok and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.