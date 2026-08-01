iKON fan in S’pore ‘steals’ traffic controller’s job at concert venue, uses lightstick to direct crowd

iKON fan pretends to be traffic controller with concert lightstick

Buzzed after seeing her K-pop idols live on 25 July, an iKON fan proceeded to use her lightstick to direct traffic flow around the venue.

In a TikTok video, the fan shared the hilarious moment when she walked up to a traffic control usher.

She then showed him her lightstick, which bears a striking resemblance to the traffic control baton in his hand.

Llightstick looked almost identical

In the video, the fan walks up to a barricade where a concert traffic controller is stationed on the other side.

She raises up her iKON lightstick, also known as a Konbat, and shows it to the traffic controller.

“Not same!” the uncle exclaims, raising his traffic control baton. The camerawoman laughs out loud at the uncle’s reaction.

Then, the OP proceeds to “direct” traffic, mimicking traffic control gestures to the concertgoers.

“I guess Konbat is useful in so many ways,” the OP writes in the caption.

Antics gained attention from iKONICs and netizens

The TikTok video, which has gained more than 74,000 views and 11,100 likes, has amused many netizens.

Some joked that the OP is “stealing” the uncle’s job.

Meanwhile, others found his reactions endearing.

Many also hoped that the iKON members themselves will see this hilarious video.

iKON made a stop at Singapore at their world tour

IKON is a South Korean boyband formed by YG Entertainment. The lineup consists of six members: Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan.

They were initially introduced in the 2014 survival reality show WIN: Who is Next as “Team B”, and then went on to appear in the 2014 reality survival show Mix & Match, which determined the final lineup.

Since their debut in 2015, iKON has achieved major music accolades across many Korean music award shows, including the coveted Song of The Year (Daesang).

Some of their greatest hits include Love Scenario, Killing Me, Rhythm Ta, Bling Bling and more.

In Dec 2022, iKON departed from YG Entertainment following the completion of their contracts, signing with 143 Entertainment in Jan 2023.

On 25 July, iKON made a stop in Singapore for the iKON FOUREVER WORLD TOUR at the Arena @ EXPO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ticketmaster Singapore (@ticketmastersg)

The boyband is currently touring as a four-piece with Jay, Song, Bobby and Chan.

Members Ju-ne and DK are enlisted in the military and will not be participating in the show.

Also read: K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together’s VR concert coming to GV Bugis+, see the members up close

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @hxeize on TikTok and @withikonic on Instagram.