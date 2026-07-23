K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together’s VR concert coming to GV Bugis+, see the members up close

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together’s VR concert is coming exclusively to GV Bugis+

Singapore MOA, get ready to experience Tomorrow X Together (TXT) up close in their latest virtual reality (VR) concert, ‘Endless Ride’.

Golden Village will screen the concert at GV Bugis+ from 14 Aug to 3 Sept 2026.

Produced by Amaze in collaboration with BigHit Music, ‘Endless Ride’ is the group’s third dedicated VR concert, making the quintet the first K-pop act to release three such productions.

Five members, eight Billboard top-five entries

TXT comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

The group have built an impressive international chart record, becoming the first K-pop act to secure eight top-five entries on the Billboard 200.

Their chart run includes a No. 1 album with ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’.

Their eighth mini album, ‘7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns’, later debuted at No. 3, marking their 13th entry on the chart.

TXT have also made festival history along the way.

In July 2022, they became the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago, before returning a year later as the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Closer than the front row

Rather than simply screening a conventional concert film, ‘Endless Ride’ equips every audience member with an individual VR headset.

The first-person format places fans right in the middle of the performance, making it feel as though the members are standing just metres away instead of appearing ant-sized on a distant stage.

The concert unfolds as a train journey through a series of dreamlike landscapes, blending cinematic storytelling with performances and interactive moments created specifically for VR.

MOA can look forward to fan favourites including ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, and ‘Stick With You’.

The concert also joins GV’s growing slate of alternative entertainment, which includes live concert viewings, concert films, anime, stage productions, and other VR experiences.

Exclusive collectibles for MOA

The VR experience comes with more than just an up-close view of the members, as each ticket also includes limited-edition collectibles while stocks last.

Those attending during the first two weeks, from 14 to 20 Aug and 21 to 27 Aug, will receive one random ‘Endless Ride’ photo card from five designs, one random group photo card from two designs, and an exclusive A5 postcard.

Fans attending during the final week, from 28 Aug to 3 Sept, will receive one random photo frame from five designs, one photo card sleeve, and one official ‘Endless Ride’ ticket.

Tickets, priced at S$38 for GV Movie Club members and S$40 for the public, go on sale at 3pm on 24 July via Golden Village’s website, mobile app, and box offices.

For the latest updates, follow @gvmovieclub on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Xiaohongshu, and X.

Also read: ‘This feels a bit like a short trip’: Korean star Suzy takes break from filming, meets fans in S’pore

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Featured image courtesy of Golden Village.