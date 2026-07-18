‘This feels a bit like a short trip’: Korean star Suzy takes break from filming, meets fans in S’pore

Bae Suzy draws crowds at Plaza Singapura during Tsubaki pop-up appearance

The atrium of Plaza Singapura is no stranger to hosting big celebrity appearances, and on Friday afternoon (17 July), its latest guest drew fans across multiple floors of the mall.

South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy was in town to grace the Tsubaki の Salon Pop-Up Experience, where she greeted fans, spoke about her return to Singapore, and got up close and personal with a group of lucky winners from around the region onstage.

She also shared the secret behind her glossy long locks, and as it turns out, it takes more than just good products.

Consistency is key to perfect hair

Like any top celebrity, the 31-year-old star was impossible to miss the second she stepped out.

And it wasn’t just because of the cheers that suddenly erupted or the hundreds of phone cameras that shot up in unison to catch a glimpse of her.

Tall and lithe, Suzy commanded the room in a blazing red tailored co-ord, pairing a sleeveless waistcoat with matching trousers that skimmed her willowy frame.

Her skin looked practically airbrushed, while her megawatt smile and sparkling eyes made it easy to see, in person, why she earned the very flattering title of “Nation’s First Love”, not to mention leading-lady status in countless hit dramas.

But of course, as Tsubaki’s brand ambassador, the main highlight had to be her hair: long, silky, and enviably glossy, cascading past her shoulders without a single flyaway in sight and draping over her like a sleek black scarf.

We knew it was only a matter of time before Suzy was asked about her haircare routine, and her answer was easy to predict.

“My secret is Tsubaki, of course,” she said with a laugh. But as it turns out, good products are only part of the equation.

Suzy explained that filming involves frequent styling, leaving her hair regularly exposed to heat and products.

As a result, she makes it a point to care for it whenever she gets a break.

“I think the most important thing is consistent care,” she explained. “That’s why, whenever I have time, I make an effort to look after my hair with Tsubaki.”

She added that she likes how comfortable and lightweight the products feel, and how they help her maintain a naturally healthy look over time.

A brief Singapore getaway

That commitment to consistent care is especially impressive given how packed Suzy’s schedule always seems to be.

The actress shared that she had been spending long days filming a new drama, making her return to Singapore after almost a year feel like a brief getaway amid the bustle.

“This feels a bit like a short trip,” she said, adding that she was glad to spend some time meeting fans here.

When asked what she liked most about Singapore, Suzy first named chilli crab before adding that her Singapore fans were her favourite part of the country.

Lucky fans share cute moments with Suzy

And she certainly showed it during her brief appearance, frequently turning towards different sections of the crowd to wave, smile, and express her appreciation for their continued support.

Her warmth was even more apparent when a group of lucky winners from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam joined her onstage.

Each fan got to exchange a few brief greetings with Suzy and pose with her for a Polaroid photo.

Though the meetings lasted only moments, there was no shortage of cute interactions, from shy smiles and excited waves to Suzy holding one fan’s hands for several seconds as the pair giggled like longtime friends.

Before leaving, Suzy thanked fans for the love and encouragement that had kept her going through her demanding filming schedule.

“Thanks to all your support and love, I have so much energy to continue doing what I’m doing,” she said, promising to return with another good project soon.

Fans won’t have to wait too long. Suzy will next be seen reuniting with her ‘Start-Up’ co-star Kim Seon-ho in the gothic mystery series ‘Portraits of Delusion’, slated to arrive on Disney+ in the second half of 2026.

She’s also set to lead the K-drama adaptation of the popular web novel and webtoon ‘Men of the Harem’.

Get one step closer to Suzy-worthy hair

In the meantime, fans can still step into Suzy’s world of haircare at the Tsubaki の Salon Pop-Up Experience at Plaza Singapura, happening from now till 26 July.

Visitors can snap photos around the space, explore the brand’s range of products, and receive a personalised hair and scalp analysis.

There will also be exclusive gifts with purchase, while stocks last.

Here’s how you can get there:



Tsubaki の Salon Pop-Up Experience

Address: Plaza Singapura Level 1 Main Atrium, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

While we may never wake up looking like Suzy, shinier, healthier-looking locks seem like a much more attainable goal.

For more information and updates, follow Tsubaki Singapore on Instagram.

Also read: K-pop idol Lee Chaeyeon to hold private fan sign in S’pore on 14 Aug, open to 30 fans only

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Featured image by MS News.