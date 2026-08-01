LTA announces 4 new stations for Cross Island Line, slated to open by late 2030s

New stations for Cross Island Line expected to open by late 2030s

On 31 July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced four new stations along the Cross Island Line, extending westwards from Jurong Lake District to Gul Circle.

The underground stations are a part of the Cross Island Line Phase 3 (CRL3) which also spans approximately 10km.

Two interchange stations, saving up to 50 minutes of travel

Four new stations, CR19, CR20, CR22, CR23, will be opened for CRL3. The new extension connects Jurong Lake District and Gul Circle.

In addition, two interchange stations, JS12 and CR23, will connect to the Jurong Region Line (JRL) and East-West Line (EWL).

With the new stations, commuters can expect to save up to 50 minutes of travel to and from the western parts of Singapore.

Singapore’s rail network will expand to be more than 360km, connecting commuters to even more corners of Singapore.

Stations targeted to open by late 2030s

Construction is expected to commence in 2027, with stations targeted to open by the late 2030s.

Together with other ongoing rail expansion projects, the CRL will be Singapore’s longest fully-underground MRT line, spanning 67km when completed.

Excitement for new stations is already brewing

With the announcement by LTA, local netizens are already excited to see the completion of the MRT line.

Most voiced support for the reduced travel time for commuters, considering it an upgrade.

One commenter compared the improvement to the 1990s, when a bus ride to Tuas would take a whopping two hours.

As the stations have yet to be named, some netizens have come forward with suggestions.

One netizen strongly believed that Jurong Lake Gardens is a fitting name for CR20.

Meanwhile, a few are still hoping that their neighbourhoods will receive further good news from LTA.

Also read: LTA to introduce clockwise and wayfinding for Circle Line, new system to begin in July

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.