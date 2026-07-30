FairPrice Xtra JEM’s Made in S’pore Fair has S$1 flash sales, cooking demos & games for 2 days only

Discover Singapore’s largest assortment of local groceries and produce at FairPrice Xtra JEM on 1 and 2 Aug

It’s easy to assume that almost everything fresh on Singapore’s supermarket shelves has endured a long plane, boat, or lorry ride from overseas.

In fact, vegetables, fish, and eggs are also being grown and raised much closer to home, right in our own backyard. And this weekend, FairPrice is putting these homegrown producers front and centre through its Made in Singapore Fair, an annual initiative that has supported local farms, food producers, and Singapore brands for more than a decade.

Happening at FairPrice Xtra JEM on 1 and 2 Aug 2026, the two-day event turns the usual grocery run into a far more hands-on affair, creating what FairPrice describes as Singapore’s biggest stage for local groceries and produce, with free tastings, live cooking demonstrations, games, prizes, and flash sales on selected homegrown favourites.

First launched last year to an encouraging reception, the interactive event is now back for its second edition, once again bringing local farms, food producers, and homegrown brands together under one supermarket roof, where shoppers can discover, sample, and support what they make.

Watch local ingredients become comforting dishes

Fresh produce and ingredients are already lovely to look at, all neatly lined up on shelves in a riot of colours, shapes, and textures. But they become considerably more drool-worthy once they’re sizzling away in a pan.

At the event, FairPrice will team up with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for live cooking demonstrations at 11am, 3pm, and 5pm on both days.

Look forward to watching in equal parts awe and hunger as local produce is transformed into mouthwatering dishes such as pan-seared fish with shiitake mushrooms, pan-fried seabass with citrus sauce, sauerkraut fish, and egg foo yong with gravy.

Visitors can taste the finished dishes too, and the best part? Not having to chop, stir, or wash a single wok, dish, or piece of cutlery afterwards.

Score fish, eggs, mushrooms, and more for just S$1

Once the demos have planted a few culinary ideas in your head, set an alarm for the S$1 flash sales, where the first 100 shoppers at each time slot can pick up the featured local product for just S$1.

Here are the S$1 flash-sale items available on 1 Aug:

10am: Yili & Kin Yan Golden Oyster Mushroom (U.P. S$3.30)

12pm: Lim Kee Reduced Fat Pork Siew Mai (U.P. S$5)

2pm: Sustenir Love Lettuce (U.P. S$3.95)

4pm: Green Harvest Golden Dou Miao (U.P. S$2.95)

6pm: The Straits Fish Marine Tilapia (U.P. S$6.90)

On 2 Aug, the S$1 line-up switches to:

10am: Chew’s Cage Free Eggs (U.P. S$4.15)

12pm: KOKA MGPC Noodles Chilli & Lime 5s (U.P. S$5.35)

2pm: Golden Bridge Bak Kwa Luncheon Meat (U.P. S$2.65)

4pm: Hydrogreens Komatsuna (U.P. S$3.35)

6pm: SGFM Golden Oak Shiitake Mushrooms (U.P. S$3.50)

Each flash-sale item is limited to one per customer, while stocks last, so mark the relevant time slot if you spot something you’re keen to bring home.

Graze your way through 18 tasting checkpoints

Should you miss one of the cooking demonstrations, don’t worry as there will still be plenty to nibble on.

This year’s Made in Singapore Fair features a Sampling Trail with 18 stops spread across FairPrice Xtra JEM’s fresh and grocery sections.

Shoppers can graze their way through familiar Singapore-made treats and fresh produce from brands such as Killiney, Golden Bridge, UNISOY, and Camel, as well as local farms including Chew’s Egg, Hydrogreens, and Yili Farm.

There’s more to the trail than just munching away, too. Each stop will also feature brand stories and special deals, so shoppers can learn more about the local businesses behind the products while picking up a few bargains along the way.

Complete a Stamp Rally and build your own clicky keychain

Those in the mood for a little adventure can also embark on a mini treasure hunt.

Pick up a Stamp Rally passport, visit all six designated checkpoints, and collect stamps to complete a colourful dining scene inspired by Singapore’s multicultural food culture.

Completing the rally unlocks a collectible keycap, which can be added to an adorable food-themed clicker keychain redeemed separately with a qualifying spend.

Here’s how the keychain-building business works: spend at least S$50 in a single receipt to receive one keycap with a three-in-one keychain, or hit S$80 to unlock three keycaps with a six-in-one keychain.

Only 250 redemptions are available each day, with a maximum of two per person, per receipt.

You can then zhng your creation with additional keycaps by purchasing a Singapore-made product, buying a local produce item, completing the Stamp Rally, or posting about the Made in Singapore Fair on social media.

Once assembled, the clicky creation makes an adorable addition to the collection of ling ling long longs dangling from your bag, while being far more satisfying to fiddle with than a pen during classes or meetings.

Let the kids loose on Singapore-themed games

The kids won’t be left out while the adults ooh and ahh over the local produce, flash deals, and samples.

There are two Singapore-themed arcade challenges to keep little hands and minds occupied and, ideally, burn off some of that seemingly endless energy.

Spend at least S$20 in-store to redeem one free play token, then take your pick from two games: one where players toss the correct Singapore product plushies into a basket, and another that flips the script by challenging them to aim at non-Singapore produce before time runs out.

High scorers can walk away with prizes, although earning bragging rights over the rest of the family may be just as satisfying.

More prizes await through the sure-win gachapon machine, including limited-edition SFA mascot plushies and local produce from participating producers such as Chew’s, Yili, and Green Harvest.

To earn a spin, simply look out for products bearing the red SG Produce logo and purchase any four local produce items in a single receipt.

Support local, one grocery run at a time

Beyond all the tastings, games, and cute collectibles, the Made in Singapore Fair is also a chance to get a little better acquainted with the food being grown and raised on our own shores.

Choosing local can mean produce that has spent less time travelling before reaching the shelves. It’s also a small switch that supports the farmers and producers growing food in our own backyard, while potentially putting something fresher on the table, too.

When browsing the fresh-food aisles at FairPrice, look out for the SG Fresh Produce star rating: one star means the item was grown on an SFA-licensed local farm, two stars indicate that the farm is also Good Agricultural Practice-certified, and three stars recognise farms that are both GAP- and Singapore Clean and Green Urban Farm-certified, with an added focus on sustainability and resource and climate resilience.

Those keen to kick-start their local food exploration can begin at the two-day event:

Made in Singapore Fair

Address: FairPrice Xtra JEM, 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #B1-21/22 and #B3-01, Singapore 608549

Dates: 1 and 2 Aug 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm

Nearest MRT station: Jurong East

Keep shopping local with FairPrice after the weekend

While the activities at FairPrice Xtra JEM last just two days, the homegrown goodness doesn’t disappear along with the weekend.

The wider Made In Singapore Fair continues until 12 Aug 2026, with promotions on more than 100 local produce and Singapore-made grocery products across all FairPrice stores, as well as online.

And these products aren’t only making a brief appearance for the occasion. Across more than 150 supermarkets islandwide, FairPrice gives Singapore brands a year-round place on its shelves, while the fair offers shoppers a chance to discover the stories behind them, sample fresh flavours, and perhaps find a few new staples for the weekly grocery run.

So, the next time you’re stocking up, consider leaving a little room in your trolley for something made or grown closer to home.

For the latest event details and full selection of featured products, visit FairPrice’s Made in Singapore Fair page, and follow FairPrice on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Also read: FairPrice Group freezes prices of over 500 essential goods till end August to help S’poreans cope with rising costs

This post was brought to you in collaboration with FairPrice.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice.