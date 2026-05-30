FairPrice Group freezes prices of over 500 essential goods till end August to help S’poreans cope with rising costs

FairPrice Group freezes prices of over 500 essential goods until the end of August

FairPrice Group (FPG) is expanding its price freeze to more than 500 daily essentials from 1 June to 31 Aug.

The move is meant to help Singaporeans manage household budgets amidst rising costs.

Support for everyday essentials

The expanded price freeze covers a wide range of pantry staples.

These include FairPrice housebrand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat, milk, as well as senior and baby care products.

This move follows a smaller price freeze in April, when FPG locked prices on 100 essential items.

The earlier freeze was a response to rising global supply chain pressures caused by the war in the Middle East.

Protecting shoppers’ grocery budget

Vipul Chawla, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FPG, said the decision provides long-term support and relief for everyone in Singapore.

“By keeping these essentials affordable and firmly within reach, shoppers can feel secure that their grocery budget remains protected month after month,” he added.

Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of NTUC, said the price freeze helps workers and families cope with the rising cost of living.

“We are holding steady the prices of more than 500 daily essentials, up from 100 items, because we know families need them,” he noted.

“By keeping these prices consistent, families can better plan their expenses and worry less.”

Price freeze is part of support measures launched by FPG over past year

This price freeze is part of a series of support measures launched by FPG over the past year.

The group has launched initiatives such as weekly discounts for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders, a 12-week BestSellers for Less campaign, and distribution of festive care packs.

Previous initiatives also included price freezes on seafood, vegetables, and chilled pork, along with the distribution of FairPrice Return Vouchers to maximise household savings.

FPG will continue to tailor initiatives in upcoming months

FPG continues to tailor support initiatives for seniors and vulnerable communities to ensure help reaches those who need it most.

The plan is to deliver relevant and impactful aid directly to struggling households, offering enhanced value on the daily essentials families need.

Also read: FairPrice expands price freeze to over 300 essentials till 31 May, includes Nestlé & Colgate items



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Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.