FairPrice expands price freeze to over 300 essentials till 31 May, includes Nestlé & Colgate items

FairPrice expands price freeze to over 300 essentials until 31 May

To help cushion the impact of rising costs amid ongoing global uncertainty, FairPrice Group has expanded its price freeze initiative to cover hundreds more daily essentials.

Originally launched with about 100 items, the list has now more than tripled to over 300 products, made possible through collaboration with more than 30 supplier partners.

Expanded list includes daily essentials from major household brands

The expanded list spans a wide range of staple food items, groceries, and household necessities, including products from well-known brands such as Nestlé, New Moon, Colgate, and Head & Shoulders.

These cover everyday items like cereals, coffee mixes, instant noodles, sauces and condiments, toothpaste, and shampoo, helping to keep commonly used essentials affordable.

Shoppers can view the full list on FairPrice’s website, and are encouraged to check prices both online and in-store, as some items may see further reductions.

Prices for these items will remain fixed until 31 May, with FairPrice noting that it will continue monitoring global conditions to assess how best to support consumers.

Additional support for CHAS cardholders

Beyond the expanded price freeze, FairPrice has also enhanced support for lower-income households.

CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders will enjoy doubled in-store discounts of 6%, up from the usual 3%, on their respective discount days (Thursdays for CHAS Blue and Fridays for CHAS Orange), running till 28 May and 29 May respectively.

In addition, online delivery service fees of S$3.99 have been waived for these cardholders, offering further savings on essential purchases.

To make these savings more seamless, FairPrice has integrated MyInfo into its app, allowing eligible discounts, including CHAS benefits, to be automatically applied at checkout once users are verified.

“We recognise that households are navigating continued economic pressure and strain on their grocery budgets,” said Leroy Seow, Managing Director (Products) at FairPrice Group.

“By significantly expanding our price freeze, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar throughout this season of volatility.”

He added that the initiative was made possible through close collaboration with supplier partners.

Also read: FairPrice to roll out AI innovations across supermarkets islandwide by end-2026, including smart shopping carts



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Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.