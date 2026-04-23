FairPrice to roll out AI innovations across supermarkets islandwide by end-2026, including smart shopping carts

FairPrice supermarkets to incorporate AI shopping carts and digital displays, in partnership with Google Cloud

FairPrice Group (FGP) has announced that it will roll out digital and AI innovations to its supermarkets by the end of 2026.

Developed as part of its partnership with Google Cloud, the innovations include smart shopping carts and an AI-powered app.

FairPrice AI shopping carts allow payment on the go

In June 2025, FPG launched the Store of Tomorrow (SOT) programme in partnership with Google Cloud.

The SOT programme aimed to reinvent retail experiences through piloting 20 digital solutions a year.

On 23 April, FPG announced that these digital innovations, built with Google Cloud AI, would be implemented in the FairPrice supermarkets across Singapore.

Among the headline features are AI-powered shopping carts integrated with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent platform.

These smart trolleys can guide shoppers through aisles and recommend personalised promotions based on items in their cart.

Additionally, the cart allows customers to scan and pay for products while shopping.

FPG said trials at FairPrice Punggol Coast Mall reduced average checkout times to just 36 seconds.

The smart carts are expected to be deployed at 48 FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest outlets by end-2026.

Digital price tags to replace printed labels

FPG will also replace traditional printed price tags with digital displays that provide real-time pricing and promotional updates.

The move is expected to reduce paper usage and lower the company’s carbon footprint.

These displays will also feature “dynamic product visuals” powered by AI.

Customers can expect these digital price tags to be implemented across 48 outlets by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, FairPrice Punggol Coast Mall and FairPrice Parc Point currently have ShopBeyond, which connects physical displays with the online catalogue of related products.

All FairPrice supermarket staff to use AI mobile app

On the operations side, FPG will introduce an AI-enabled mobile app called “Grocer Genie” for store staff.

The app will feature “AI-powered analysis” on metrics such as sales, inventory, and customer satisfaction.

FPG plans to roll the AI app out to all supermarket store teams by end-2026.

Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FPG, stated that they wanted to “reimagine the shopping experience” for customers using “proven AI solutions”.

Different outlets will receive a curated mix of these solutions, tailored to their specific needs.

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Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.