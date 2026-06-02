S’pore man hosts free soup event at HDB void deck so people can connect, praised for kampung spirit

Man rents Tampines void deck for free community soup event, surprised by strangers’ warm interactions

In an effort to bring back some kampung spirit, a man set up a free soup dining event at a Tampines void deck so people could eat together and hang out.

Despite some hiccups on the first try, he ended up serving over 40 people, turning the void deck into a shared dining room.

Town Council approves void deck for community event

The original poster (OP), ‘bangsphotos’, wrote on Reddit that the idea sprang up after he read about how people nowadays feel socially isolated despite many ways to connect.

He came up with the idea of organising a free soup event where a group of people could eat and chat together.

Initially, the OP wanted to rent out a private venue, but the high costs deterred him. He then reached out to the local Town Council about holding a free community food event in a void deck.

“To my surprise, they were okay with it,” he wrote.

On 19 May, the OP announced the event on social media and asked interested attendees to register, capped at 50 slots.

Nearly 20 hours of preparation with help from volunteers

The event, dubbed Kampong Soup Kitchen, happened on the evening of 30 May. Over 40 registered participants showed up, some even travelling from the west side of the island.

The OP served two soups:

Clear chicken soup with crêpes and vegetables Spiced pumpkin and carrot soup with red lentils and coconut milk

“I tried to keep the ingredients halal-friendly, although I also made it clear that I’m not from a halal household,” he added.

Due to having work in the morning, the process of cooking the soup took almost 20 hours, and the OP said he couldn’t have done the event alone.

Volunteers, participants, friends and family helped with a lot of the prep and setup: making the savoury pancakes, shredding chicken, cutting vegetables, plucking herbs, moving chairs, arranging the space, serving and cleaning up.

The OP ran into some hiccups, including only being able to use one power point. One water point also didn’t work.

He also only managed to spread the word of the event to his neighbours at the last minute due to how rushed everything was.

Some of them went down to try the soup, and to the OP’s surprise, they naturally started chatting with the strangers.

The atmosphere was honestly warmer than I expected! At one point, the void deck felt like a shared dining room.

Organiser aims to include older neighbours and Muslims in future events

Ultimately, the OP paid a total of S$89.38 for using the void deck, including S$50 for the rental.

He called it “affordable” and thanked the Town Council for being open to the idea.

Having gained some lessons from this first run, the OP hoped to do more monthly events in the future, including reaching out to older neighbours.

He also sought to make future sessions of Kampong Soup Kitchen more halal-friendly, to better include Muslim friends and neighbours.

A bowl of soup obviously does not solve loneliness or social isolation, but it can create a small moment where people sit together, talk, and remember that community can still happen in very ordinary places.

His Reddit post gained over 6,600 upvotes at press time.

Commenters praised him for “bringing back the kampung spirit”.

Others lauded the OP for spending time, money, and especially effort for his community.

MS News has reached out to the OP for his comments.

Also read: ‘Ramadan brings people closer’: Muslim shares heartwarming scenes of HDB void deck turned into prayer hall

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Featured image adapted from @tov.ie on Instagram.