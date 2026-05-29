6km/h speed limit, size restrictions: Baey Yam Keng tests himself on PMA rules taking effect on 1 June

Baey Yam Keng gets all questions right in quiz on new rules for PMAs taking effect on 1 June

On 1 June 2026, new rules will take effect for Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) and Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs).

Minister of State (MOS) for Transport Baey Yam Keng tested his own knowledge in an online video to help spread the word of the updated regulations.

Baey Yam Keng reminds that speed limit of PMAs reduced to 6km/h on 1 June

The use of PMAs and PMDs has long been one of the most hotly debated topics among Singaporeans.

Many criticisms stem from alleged frequent misuse by able-bodied individuals, as well as unsafe speeds on pedestrian paths.

Updated regulations aimed at tackling these issues are coming into effect on 1 June.

On 28 May, Mr Baey uploaded a video showing himself with John Tan, the team leader for the Bukit Batok Active Mobility Community Ambassadors (AMCA).

With whiteboards in hand, the two men participated in a quiz to keep others informed about the upcoming changes.

Both Mr Baey and Mr Tan replied correctly to the new speed limit rules for PMAs on public paths.

The travelling speed decreased from 10km/h to 6km/h, which Mr Tan said was the speed of brisk walking.

“It helps to still remain as a tool that would help users overcome mobility issues, as well as keep out paths safe.”

Certificate of Medical Need required for non-exempted riders of PMAs

The next question asked whether PMAs are subject to size and weight limits.

Mr Baey confirmed it was true, while Mr Tan added the exact specifications: 70cm width, 120cm length, and 150cm height, with a 300kg laden weight.

“They just asked for true or false, why you give all this?” Mr Baey jokingly pointed out.

“I’m trying to see if I have bonus points.” Mr Tan laughed.

Mr Baey correctly answered that retailers may only advertise, display, and sell LTA-registered PMAs.

One of the major changes is that PMA riders must have a valid Certificate of Medical Need. Since 27 Feb, users have been able to get assessed for the certificate through their doctors.

Mr Baey’s quiz queried which PMA users did not need a Certificate of Medical Need. Both correctly answered that it was:

Seniors aged 70 and above Beneficiaries of subsidised mobility scooters Past and future applicants of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) disability schemes

Users can check their certification status or exemption eligibility on LTA’s One Motoring website.

Illegal to keep non-certified PMDs due to fire risk

Currently, it is illegal to ride on motorised PMDs which do not have a UL2272 certification. The UL2272 fire safety standard was adopted to reduce the risks of fire from the devices.

From 1 June onwards, even keeping a non-UL2272 certified motorised PMD will be an offence.

Owners of non-compliant devices may safely dispose of their devices at any designated e-waste recycler.

“We are taking another step to make our public paths safer from 1 June 2026,” Mr Baey said.

Also read: LTA to check PMA users for medical certification from 1 June, focusing on visibly able-bodied individuals

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook and Land Transport Authority on Facebook.