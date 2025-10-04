2 youths ride PMA in school uniform, allegedly speed on pedestrian-only path

Youths allegedly speed on pedestrian path while in school uniform

Two youths were caught riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) and seemingly going well above the speed limit.

On Monday (29 Sept), a video showing the youths riding the PMA along a footpath and a pedestrian-only path was posted on the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram channel.

2 youths in school uniform seemingly speeding on PMA

In the clip, the boy in front was seen holding the handle with one hand while using his T-shirt to cover his face with the other.

Meanwhile, his pillion was riding hands-free and even put his hand up briefly.

After smiling at passers-by, the boy put on what appears to be a Spider-Man mask.

Netizens criticise youths’ behaviour

Several netizens called out the youths’ behaviour, claiming they were speeding on the footpath.

A user even quipped that they appeared to be “practising for F1”.

Another commenter was more concerned about whether the PMA was modified, making references to the recent spate of fires involving mobility devices.

Noticing the pair’s uniforms, this netizen postulated that they were from Woodlands Ring Secondary School.

PMAs must keep to 10km/h speed limit

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMAs are permitted on footpaths and pedestrian-only paths.

However, riders must adhere to a maximum speed of 10km/h.

Under the Active Mobility Act, those found speeding on a PMA for the first time face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.

From Q1 2026, LTA will introduce stricter regulations to reduce the misuse of PMAs.

On public paths, PMAs must keep to a speed limit of 6km/h.

Additionally, only those with genuine medical needs, and who obtain the relevant certification will be allowed to use mobility scooters.

MS News has reached out to LTA and Woodlands Ring Secondary School for more information.

