Youths spotted fishing dangerously at Marina Promenade, PUB investigating matter

Youths seen illegally fishing at Marina Promenade on 24 Sept

National water agency PUB is investigating an incident involving four youths illegally fishing at Marina Promenade right next to a “no fishing” sign.

Sammy, the netizen who exposed the group’s actions on TikTok, told MS News that the incident happened on Wednesday (24 Sept) at 6.15pm.

They were fishing just a few metres away from PUB’s “no fishing” sign.

“What frustrated me was that they were casting without even checking behind them,” said Sammy.

As the area was “crowded with joggers” at some point, the netizen pointed out that someone could have easily been hurt.

Sammy observed that no one stepped in to intervene, explaining that “the bystander effort in Singapore is too common” and adding that there is no “clear way” to report the incident to PUB.

“If fishing isn’t allowed, then the rules should be enforced, not just signposted.”

Netizens compare illegal fishing with taking Kpods

Many comments downplayed the youths’ actions, as netizens urge Sammy to “leave them alone”.

A Tiktok user also deemed their behaviour to be “normal” as the older generation also “broke rules” when they were younger.

Additionally, they compared their illegal fishing to taking Kpods — etomidate-laced vapes — and even said that this is a “healthier choice”.

On the other hand, one user disagreed and questioned such a comparison.

Meanwhile, some netizens approached the issue in a more light-hearted manner.

One commenter joked that the “no fishing” sign was only placed on one side, hence the “other side can fish”.

Another questioned the “no fishing” rule, saying that fishing does not “steal food from the Merlion”.

PUB takes ‘serious view’ of illegal fishing activities

While Sammy frequents the Marina Promenade area, this was the first time the netizen has encountered people fishing there.

However, Sammy has noticed more cases of illegal fishing in Bedok Reservoir.

In a statement to MS News, the PUB confirmed that it is investigating the incident and are identifying the offenders.

“We take a serious view of illegal fishing activities as they pose safety risks to reservoir users, pedestrians and the anglers themselves,” said PUB, adding that its enforcement officers have caught several illegal anglers in the area since July 2025.

First-time offenders will receive stern warning letters or composition fines.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders could be prosecuted in court and fined up to S$3,000 under the Public Utilities Act.

PUB also explained that anglers are required to fish within designated areas to ensure public safety for all users.

“These areas are positioned at adequate distances from footpaths, adjacent park connectors with high pedestrian traffic and areas where water activities such as kayaking and dragon boating take place,” it said.

Members of the public can report illegal fishing activities to PUB’s 24-hour call centre at 1800-2255-782.

“We urge everyone to play a part in making our reservoirs a safe and pleasant environment for all to enjoy,” added PUB.

