29-year-old S’porean solo hiker rescued after being trapped on Taiwan’s Mount Pintian

Rescue operation activated after Singaporean gets trapped on Mount Pintian in Taiwan

A Singaporean hiker was recently rescued from Mount Pintain in Taiwan after he lost his equipment and became trapped on the icy slopes.

Fortunately, he was able to contact rescuers via a satellite communicator.

He was later brought to a mountain cabin to rest overnight and air-lifted to safety the next morning.

Stranded on Taiwan mountain after losing equipment

On Tuesday (6 Jan), a Singaporean man surnamed Lin (transliterated from Chinese) lost his equipment while hiking solo on Mount Pintian — one of the four peaks that make up the famed Wuling Quadruple Mountains.

According to SET News, the cold weather and icy mountain conditions caused Lin’s equipment to fall into a valley.

Without his gear, the 29-year-old was trapped on Mount Pintian.

At about 8pm on 6 Jan, the Hsinchu Country Fire Bureau was alerted to the situation.

The bureau immediately deployed 10 rescuers and five vehicles to locate the man.

Rescuers locate man 16 hours after call for help

Rescuers found Lin the next day at about 12.35pm — he was in a weakened but conscious state and had suffered abrasions on his limbs.

Using ropes, rescuers conveyed him to Xindashan Cabin, where he rested overnight.

Lin was evacuated to Zhudong Riverside Park before he was transferred to a hospital in Hsinchu.

Satellite communicator played crucial role

The Taichung City Fire Bureau noted that the man’s satellite communicator played a vital role in the rescue.

The device allowed Lin to maintain contact with the outside world, even in areas with no cellular signal.

Additionally, the device was able to transmit coordinates and messages, which boosted search and rescue efficiency.

The bureau reminded the public to avoid hiking alone.

Solo hikers should have a designated contact person to report any loss of communication. They should also adhere to their original planned routes and carry satellite communication equipment.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a statement on the incident.

Also read: 76-year-old S’porean missing on Mount Everest, search & rescue operations ongoing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hsinchu County Fire Department on Facebook.