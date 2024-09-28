76-year-old S’porean missing on Mount Everest, search & rescue operations ongoing

Search & rescue ongoing for Singaporean missing on Mount Everest

A 76-year-old Singaporean man has gone missing on Mount Everest earlier this week.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the missing man is Harry Tan, who went missing near Kongma La Pass in Nepal.

According to the travel blog Halfway Anywhere, the pass is considered the most difficult of Nepal’s Three Passes Trek — with an altitude of 5,550 metres and a distance of 10.62 kilometres.

Missing man golfed on Mount Everest

Mr Tan is no stranger to the region, having trekked to the Everest Base Camp in 2019 while carrying a golf club.

He had teed off at three points along the trek, all above the altitude of 5,000 metres.

The act combined two of Mr Tan’s passions, as he is also an avid golfer at the Seletar Golf Club in Singapore.

Raj Tamang, the founder of a trekking company in Nepal who knows Mr Tan, told ST that the 76-year-old is a “very fit person”.

He also said that Mr Tan had properly trained himself for the conditions of Mount Everest.

Singaporeans praying for his safe return

After news spread on social media of Mr Tan’s disappearance, warm wishes flooded in for his safe return.

Jalan Besar Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Rizal had also shared a Facebook post wishing for his safety. “May the search and rescue efforts be swift and successful,” he said.

According to the MP, Mr Tan is a lecturer in the Physical Education and Sports Science (PESS) department at NIE.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told MS News that it’s in “close contact with the family of the missing Singaporean and the local authorities in Nepal”.

Additionally, search and rescue operations are underway.

The ministry will continue to monitor developments and render consular support to the family.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Responsible Adventures.