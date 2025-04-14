Family of 3 arrested for suspected drug offences in Marsiling, including boy aged 15

Marsiling family arrested for suspected drug offences comprises parents & teenage son

A family of three has been arrested in their Marsiling home, with the youngest member just 15 years old.

In a news release on Monday (14 April), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said they are all suspected of drug offences.

CNB anti-drug raid was from 7-11 April

The raid was part of an islandwide anti-drug operation from 7 to 11 April, CNB said.

It covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Bedok, Marsiling, Punggol and Tampines.

The family’s residence, located in the vicinity of Marsiling Road, was raided on the evening of 9 April.

Marsiling family suspected of drug offences tested positive for drugs

In the unit, small amounts of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were found.

Four Singaporeans were arrested, including three members of a family:

a 15-year-old boy

his 44-year-old mother

his 42-year-old stepfather

A urine test was administered to all the suspects, who all tested positive for controlled drugs.

According to preliminary investigations, the boy had taken the drugs from his stepfather.

2 arrested in Choa Chu Kang for suspected drug trafficking

In a separate case, CNB launched an operation at a residential unit in the vicinity of Choa Chu Kang in the early morning of 8 April.

Officers had to forcefully enter the unit as the occupants refused to let them inside.

Eventually, a 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 28g of heroin was also seized from within the unit.

52-year-old man threatened to ignite gas cylinder in Chai Chee raid

A third case involved an enforcement operation at a residential unit in the vicinity of Chai Chee Avenue in the evening of 10 April.

A 52-year-old man in the unit refused to let CNB officers in and threatened to ignite an LPG gas cylinder in the kitchen.

Worse still, his elderly mother was also in the unit, so it was assessed that he might pose a danger to himself and his mother.

Thus, officers from Singapore Police Force Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force were deployed.

The man eventually surrendered himself and was arrested for criminal intimidation and drug-related offences.

About 6g of heroin, 0.7g of ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia were found in the unit.

107 arrested for drug offences in total, including Marsiling family

In total, 107 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the five-day operation, including the Marsiling family.

The youngest arrested was a 15-year-old student who is suspected of drug abuse.

The drugs seized included about:

133g of ‘Ice’

78g of cannabis

69g of heroin

0.4g of ketamine

16 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

They have an estimated street value of more than S$25,400.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

