940 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden in M’sia-registered bus, M’sian driver arrested

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in undercarriage of M’sia-registered bus

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) once again disrupted the plans of potential smugglers when they recently uncovered more than 940 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes about to be brought into Singapore.

They were hidden in a Malaysia-registered bus, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday (4 June).

Bus directed for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint

On 26 May, the bus attempted to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.

But it was directed for enhanced checks by ICA’s image analysts.

This came after they noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the bus.

Cigarettes found after bus undercarriage prised open

In the process of their search, ICA’s video showed officers noticing a suspicious gap as they inspected the bus.

Soon, they were using tools to prise open a compartment in the undercarriage of the vehicle.

They then removed a panel and extricated several packets that were stashed inside.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes & bus driver referred to S’pore Customs

Eventually, more than 940 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were uncovered from the vehicle.

The driver, a 43-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

Both the items and the man were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

ICA committed to securing Singapore’s borders

ICA said that it is “committed to facilitating trade and travel” while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Previously, it said that it would continue to use technology and data analytics to strengthen its capability to target and detect.

In conducting security checks at checkpoints, it pledged to prevent drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands from entering Singapore illegally.

Offence to import duty-unpaid cigarettes

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing, or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes are serious offences.

Those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

In February, ICA noted a significant increase in contraband smuggling attempts in its Annual Statistics for 2025.

Authorities foiled 57,400 such cases last year. This was a 30.6% jump from the 43,900 in 2024.

Several cases involved the smuggling of contraband cigarettes in cars with modified compartments or concealed among other goods in lorries, it added.

Also read: Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered bus after officers chop through floor with axe

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.