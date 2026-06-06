2 injured after car crashes into bus stop in Toa Payoh, driver assisting investigations

Driver & passengers suffer minor injuries after car crashes into temporary bus stop in Toa Payoh

The driver and a passenger of a car suffered minor injuries on Friday (5 June) night after it crashed into a bus stop in Toa Payoh.

A photo of the incident shared in a Telegram chat group for motorists showed that the white Audi had mounted the kerb and encroached fully into the bus stop.

Car & bus stop both wrecked after crash

Other images posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook revealed that the bus stop was a temporary bus stop installed while construction works are ongoing.

The car had slammed into an electrical box, which was knocked askew.

The car itself sustained severe damage to its bonnet, with its hood folded up.

Among the debris on the ground was a safety bollard, presumably felled by the impact, and the car’s licence plate.

Car believed to have self-skidded into Toa Payoh bus stop

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.55pm on 5 June.

It took place along Toa Payoh Rise in the direction of Olive Road, and involved a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, and his 51-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries in the accident.

However, they refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

The driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Car crashes into Simei bus stop after going through road divider, driver taken to hospital

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.