Car crashes into Simei bus stop after going through road divider, driver taken to hospital

Car crashes into Simei bus stop outside a school

At about 5.20pm on 26 Aug, a car crashed into a bus stop in Simei.

The accident occurred on Simei Road, at a bus stop outside the Metta School.

A commenter in the My Home in Simei Facebook group, who allegedly witnessed the accident, said that the car had first crashed through the road divider railing at about 4:30pm.

They added that the car stopped there initially. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel and police officers were also present at the scene.

However, when the commenter returned at 5.20pm, the car had crashed into the bus stop — a moment which a video shared on Facebook documented.

The clip first showed the stationary white car just past the road divider.

The driver appeared to be having some sort of seizure, leaning unresponsively against his seat while making jerking movements.

Without warning, the car then accelerated forward towards the bus stop, alarming the SCDF personnel.

SCDF extracts driver from Simei bus stop crash

Video footage of the aftermath showed that the white car had rammed into one of the concrete bollards at the bus stop.

Other videos showed numerous members of the SCDF present at the scene.

The SCDF personnel extricated the driver from the wreck and onto a waiting stretcher.

The crash had also strewn debris all over the road, resulting in traffic that had to be filtered to one lane.

An SCDF firefighter could be seen picking up a chunk of the car’s front bumper and moving it to the road divider.

The SCDF told MS News that it was alerted to the road traffic accident at Simei Road at 4.35pm.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for statements on the accident.

Also read: Car Mounts Kerb & Changes Lanes Abruptly In Bendemeer, Nearly Collides With 2 Vehicles



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Source: SG Cars on Facebook and Facebook.