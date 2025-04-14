Automatic air freshener dispenser installed on M’sia LRT, S’pore netizens say it’s needed on MRT

Automatic air freshener dispenser installed on LRT coach in Malaysia

The issue of unwanted smells on Singapore’s MRT seems to be lingering like K-BBQ fumes on clothes, with netizens suggesting air fresheners should be installed following a recent viral marketing stunt in Malaysia.

A fabric softener brand recently placed an automatic air freshener dispenser on an LRT coach, as shown in a TikTok post by user @hafeeziraziqin last week.

The clip has scent shockwaves across the internet, racking up more than 221,500 views.

In the post, the user shared that he was commuting to work when he spotted the brand’s ambient ad, which used their fabric softener fragrance on the train.

He even encouraged LRT management to keep the air freshener dispenser in place, saying it “smells so good and drowns out all the armpit and other people’s onion smells”.

Singapore netizens say air fresheners should be installed on MRT, too

Many welcomed the appearance of the automatic air freshener dispenser on the LRT, noting that the coaches often smelled unpleasant, especially after work.

Some users even echoed @hafeeziraziqin’s request to make it a permanent fixture, suggesting the dispenser be installed on other LRT coaches and across different public transport modes.

The conversation quickly spread to Singapore, with netizens here also advocating for automatic air fresheners on the MRT.

One user took it a step further, commenting, “Mandilah Singapore” (Bathe, Singapore) — a playful twist on the national anthem and tagline, “Majulah Singapura” (Onward, Singapore), which gained traction in late January.

Viral debate on showering in the morning takes over Singapore TikTok

Earlier this year, Singapore netizens sparked a viral debate about whether it’s essential to shower every morning.

The conversation kicked off when user Steph Leong suggested that Singaporeans should shower in the morning as a basic courtesy to others, especially when using public transport.

@mianbaobreadpan I did consider if I was just more sensitive because I have an acute sense of smell BUT wayyyyy too many people voted and agree with me, some even shared their personal stories and it’s nasty af 🤢 I don’t know, what do y’all think? singapore ♬ original sound – Steph Leong – Steph Leong

This led some users to explain why they skip their morning shower, citing reasons like lack of sleep or claiming that body wipes and deodorant are sufficient.

The debate gained so much traction that Malaysian netizens jumped in, saying they’ve also had their fair share of encounters with Singaporeans who skip morning showers, giving rise to the phrase “Mandilah Singapura”.

Also read: MS Explains: Is showering daily necessary? Experts say bathing too much might also be an issue

