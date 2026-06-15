Man lying down in middle of Admiralty Road West arrested for public drunkenness, previously seen stopping vehicles

Man spotted lying down on Admiralty Road West, under police investigation for drunkenness and mischief

In the early hours of Sunday (14 June) morning, motorists came across a man lying down in the middle of Admiralty Road West, after he had been filmed stopping other vehicles.

The police ended up arresting the man for public drunkenness.

Motorists signal to vehicles to slow down when approaching man lying down on road

According to the police, they received an alert about the incident at 3.15am on 14 June, involving a 26-year-old man.

A Facebook video showed bystanders filming the man after he allegedly attempted to stop a lorry.

The man gestured wildly as he talked to the driver, while the people filming laughed at the sight.

Another clip then showed the 26-year-old man lying face down on the middle lane of Admiralty Road West.

A car and a motorcycle had stopped nearby, with the motorists looking down at him, confused.

They waved to signal for an approaching car to slow down as it neared the man.

Police investigating man for public drunkenness and mischief

While lying on the road, the man flopped his limbs several times.

He also attempted to communicate with the others on the road. However, his slurred speech meant it was almost impossible to comprehend his words.

The police told MS News that they arrested the man for drunkenness in public and are also investigating him for mischief.

In addition, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received an alert to a road traffic accident along Admiralty Road West at about 4.50am.

“SCDF’s assistance was not required,” they stated.

Also read: Man apprehended under Mental Health Act after lying in front of car along Grange Road

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.