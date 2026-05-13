Man apprehended under Mental Health Act after lying in front of car along Grange Road

Man lies on the road after stopping an oncoming car, walks away after a few seconds

A 29-year-old man was apprehended after lying down in front of an oncoming car in the middle of a road off Grange Road.

A video of the incident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed him getting down only after the car stopped for him, as if daring it to run him over.

Man steps onto the road & stops car, then lies down

The clip, which had a time stamp of 12.28pm on Tuesday (12 May), showed the bespectacled man stepping onto Chatsworth Road, near the intersection with Grange Road.

As the camcar approached, he walked to the middle of the road and stood right in front of it, causing the driver to stop the car.

The man, who had a cast on his left arm, then proceeded to lie flat on his back right in front of the camcar.

Man walks away, then walks back in front of car

The camcar does not move, and after a few seconds, the man got up and walked back to the pavement.

However, it did not end there — as the camcar moved off slowly, the man turned around and walked into its path again.

This caused the camcar to stop for a second time, in order to avoid hitting him.

The man eventually left to the right of the camcar, allowing it to finally get on its way.

Man apprehended under Mental Health Act

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 12.40pm on 12 May.

The location was 61 Grange Road, the address of a condominium in the vicinity.

A 29-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

It refers to the apprehension of a suspected mentally disordered person believed to be a danger to his or any other person’s life or personal safety.

No injuries were reported, SPF added.

Also read: Man lies in the middle of AMK road after 2am in the rain, almost gets run over

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Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.